The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state volleyball tournament will be returning to Lafayette in mid-November, after the Cajundome was chosen to replace the Pontchartrain Center as the host site.

Because of damage from Hurricane Ida, the Pontchartrain Center was no longer an option to host the annual event. The tournament will be Nov. 11-13.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to host the state volleyball tournament,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “This is a great opportunity for us to show our facilities as well as an opportunity to host an excellent event.”

The last time the state volleyball tournament was in Lafayette was 2005, when Comeaux High played host to the event following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“We are saddened by the damage Hurricane Ida caused to the Pontchartrain Center but look forward to the Cajundome hosting the volleyball state tournament,” LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said in a prepared statement. “The Cajundome will be a fantastic venue for the student-athletes, and we look forward to a successful event.”

Berthelot, who confirmed Lafayette has also submitted a bid to host the select boys basketball championships, said the goal is to use the volleyball opportunity as an audition to show the type of event they can put on in hopes of hosting the tournament in the future.

Chief Sales Officer Mike Roebuck of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission projects the economic impact for the area will be $3.1 million over a span of four days beginning Nov. 10. In addition, Roebuck projects $107,873 will be generated in local taxes. Roebuck projects the direct economic impact from the event to be $1.9 million with a projected 4,463 overnight guests.

“The month of November is typically a slow month for hotels here,” Berthelot said. “To get this opportunity to host such a prestigious event during the month of November is definitely a positive thing for hotels and the entire community. There are a number of different events going on throughout the year and March is a busy time for tourism, but this event will give hotels a nice bump in November.”

To make the Cajundome a feasible option, there were many conversations and some rearranging of schedules that had to occur — most notably, moving the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball game against Rice on Nov. 13 to Earl K. Long.

“This was a very quick turnaround,” Berthelot said. “This required great teamwork and was a total team effort. A lot of credit needs to be given to the mayor, the Cajundome and the university. It required a lot more than just a desire to host the event. There were a lot of moving parts.”

Among the people thrilled by the decision to have the tournament held in Lafayette is Teurlings Catholic head coach Terry Hebert, whose Lady Rebels have won eight consecutive volleyball state championships.

“I actually found out two weeks ago that it was going to be in Lafayette, but we had to kind of keep it under wraps until we found a venue,” said Hebert, who also serves as the president of the Louisiana Volleyball Association. “I’m excited for our fan base, who made it a point over the years to drive back and forth from New Orleans to support us. Now that it is here, our fan base won’t have to make that kind of travel anymore.”

Hebert and Berthelot agreed that having the tournament in Lafayette benefitted volleyball programs throughout the Acadiana area.

“In any given year, we have a lot of volleyball programs from the Acadiana area playing in the state tournament,” Hebert said. “You have programs like us, Ascension Episcopal, Notre Dame, St. Thomas More, LCA, ESA and Acadiana at the bare minimum playing until Friday. So, this is going to save a good chunk of money not only for the teams, but it will bring in money to the economy.”

“We have great volleyball history in our area,” Berthelot said. “The LHSAA were in a tough spot and hopefully this is a win-win for everyone involved.”