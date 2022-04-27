With the season on the line, Kaplan coach Tyler Domingue put the baseball in the hands of freshman pitcher Karter Meaux, who responded with a gem in the Pirates' Class 3A first-round playoff win over Crowley on Tuesday.
Meaux threw a one-hitter over five innings with six strikeouts as the No. 14 Pirates eliminated their District 6-3A rivals 12-2 in six innings in Kaplan.
"He's a competitor who wants the ball," Domingue said of Meaux, who turned 14 years old in January. "It's a lot of pressure for a freshman, but he stepped to the plate."
In the second and fourth innings, Meaux used his off-speed pitch to escape potential jams.
In the second inning, he hit two batters then recorded a strikeout with his breaking pitch to keep the No. 19 Gents off the scoreboard.
In the fourth, the Gents (14-16) scored when Meaux walked in a run, but he avoided further damage by getting the third out with the bases loaded.
"Karter does that all the time," Domingue said of the freshman relying on his breaking ball while behind in the count. "We're not afraid to call any pitch in any count with him.
"It's just one of the luxuries we have with him. He'll throw a curveball for a strike with a 3-0 count. We're confident when he's on the mound. We feel like he gives our team the best shot to win. He's been pretty much lights out all year."
Meaux was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored for Kaplan, which will travel to No. 3 Lutcher (26-9) in a second round best of three series.
The Pirates scored three runs in both the second and fourth innings. Clean-up hitter Reece Guidry laid down a bunt and reached second base on a throwing error to start the second inning rally. Meaux followed with an RBI single that scored Guidry.
Caden Campisi added a three-run double in the fourth inning, and sophomore third baseman Jude Bertrand had a three-run triple in the sixth.
Kaplan leadoff hitter Grant Campbell was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Reece Guidry scored two runs and stole a base, while Remi Broussard (1 for 4, RBI) and Brett Guidry (2 for 4, two RBIs) also contributed.
"Reece has been on fire lately," Domingue said. "He's batted over .400 the last seven games and has really turned it on when we needed him to. He can run. No matter where he lays the bunt down, he's fast enough to get to first base. The fielder picks up the ball, sees how close Reece is to the bag, and that puts pressure on them."
Meaux and Grant Campbell are the top two pitchers for the Pirates (16-13).
"Grant is the leader of the team," Domingue said. "You couldn't ask for a better kid. He does it all for us. Without him, we're not in a good spot."
"It could've been better, but I got the job done," said Meaux, who has a 0.75 ERA and has allowed only five earned runs this season. "I threw a lot of strikes. I walked a few, but my defense was behind me."
The Pirates will go into Friday's series at Lutcher with a seven-game winning streak. In March, Lutcher defeated Kaplan 13-6 in a tournament. The Bulldogs have won nine of their last 10 games. including a 13-0 rout of No. 30 Union Parish on Tuesday.
"I know they're really talented with a freshman arm who throws (hard),' Domingue said of the Bulldogs. "They play solid defense. They're going to be hard to beat. We're going to have to bring our A-game for two or three games."