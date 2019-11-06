|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|186
|293
|6
|2542
|28
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|143
|244
|8
|2481
|29
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|138
|199
|2
|2295
|21
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|120
|220
|4
|2075
|19
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|95
|178
|8
|1788
|27
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|136
|264
|8
|1749
|12
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|96
|158
|4
|1539
|16
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|101
|200
|6
|1464
|8
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|138
|228
|7
|1426
|11
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|95
|177
|3
|1337
|14
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|60
|125
|1
|1185
|12
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|51
|96
|2
|1092
|7
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|63
|133
|9
|1060
|9
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|73
|119
|4
|1014
|10
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|41
|73
|1
|950
|10
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|66
|146
|2
|918
|9
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|64
|114
|4
|904
|9
|Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
|45
|82
|0
|827
|6
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|41
|70
|3
|774
|10
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|55
|92
|1
|770
|11
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|138
|1379
|15
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|118
|1306
|25
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|162
|1227
|12
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|121
|1204
|14
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|124
|1151
|10
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|145
|1141
|15
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|133
|1127
|12
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|167
|1117
|14
|CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|134
|1076
|12
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|121
|1043
|13
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|146
|962
|16
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|161
|936
|14
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|164
|895
|8
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|116
|848
|13
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|119
|840
|8
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|102
|828
|14
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|120
|810
|10
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|74
|782
|15
|Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic
|163
|714
|9
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|145
|692
|5
|Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
|100
|664
|4
|Eddie Flugence, Comeaux
|94
|663
|7
|Drake LeJeune, Kaplan
|84
|657
|4
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|87
|643
|5
|Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana
|83
|634
|11
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|39
|1099
|12
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|48
|1043
|11
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|55
|993
|9
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|63
|974
|12
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|45
|881
|14
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|29
|802
|14
|Colton Punch, Erath
|28
|626
|9
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|33
|569
|8
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|29
|551
|6
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|30
|533
|8
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|27
|467
|1
|Makholven Sonn, Westgate
|29
|466
|4
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|36
|455
|4
|Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian
|21
|440
|3
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|33
|419
|4
|Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic
|30
|416
|5
|Tyrone Charlot, Iota
|26
|411
|4
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|18
|388
|3
|Ethan Howard, Cecilia
|20
|380
|4
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|14
|359
|3
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension
|14
|356
|5
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|20
|355
|3
|Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal
|17
|348
|4
|Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist
|21
|338
|5
|Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge
|21
|336
|2