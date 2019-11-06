ACA.NewIberiaAcadiana.270.101919
Buy Now

Acadiana halfback Dillan Monette runs the ball during the Wreckin' Rams' district game against New Iberia on Oct. 18, 2019 in Scott.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More1862936254228
Dillon Monette, Southside1432448248129
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic1381992229521
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge1202204207519
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic951788178827
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic1362648174912
Brennon Landry, Westgate961584153916
Xan Saunier, Lafayette101200614648
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist1382287142611
Luke LeBlanc, Erath951773133714
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal601251118512
Tre' Harris, Comeaux5196210927
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville63133910609
Marquis Garrett, Crowley731194101410
Zy Alexander, Loreauville4173195010
Montaze Sam, Northwest6614629189
Alex Soileau, Cecilia6411449049
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian458208276
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia4170377410
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice5592177011
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota138137915
Dillan Monette, Acadiana118130625
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund162122712
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia121120414
Parker Nunez, Delcambre124115110
Kendrell Williams, Carencro145114115
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point133112712
Danarious Journet, Cecilia167111714
CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame134107612
Obadiah Butler, Crowley121104313
Montaze Sam, Northwest14696216
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge16193614
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion1648958
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana11684813
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal1198408
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian10282814
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia12081010
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia7478215
Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic1637149
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath1456925
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More1006644
Eddie Flugence, Comeaux946637
Drake LeJeune, Kaplan846574
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian876435
Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana8363411
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge39109912
Malik Nabers, Comeaux48104311
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside559939
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More6397412
Jack Pruitt, Southside4588114
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic2980214
Colton Punch, Erath286269
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate335698
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic295516
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian305338
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic274671
Makholven Sonn, Westgate294664
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More364554
Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian214403
Obadiah Butler, Crowley334194
Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic304165
Tyrone Charlot, Iota264114
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette183883
Ethan Howard, Cecilia203804
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic143593
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension143565
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic203553
Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal173484
Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist213385
Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge213362
View comments