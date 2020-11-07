1. Blockbusters coming in week 9
One has been talked about before the season even started, while the other materialized as the fall played out. But there will be two showdowns of undefeated district foes on Friday. In District 5-4A, Carencro and St. Thomas More dominated their overmatched opponents Friday to set up their duel at the CroDome. Meanwhile in District 7-2A, Loreauville and Ascension Episcopal are both unbeaten as well. The two teams will meet in Youngsville on Friday.
2. Don't forget about Cecilia, St. Martinville
Neither was the consensus selections to win their respective district titles, but the Cecilia Bulldogs and the St. Martinville Tigers quietly moved themselves into solid position to wrap up their respective league championships. Cecilia handled Opelousas 31-7 on Thursday to set up a home showdown with Livonia to determined the 6-4A crown Friday, while St. Martinville will leave the district for a week to meet Teurlings, before trying to sew up the 6-3A crown against winless Crowley in the regular-season finale.
3. COVID isn't going anywhere
Despite many fears throughout the season, the 2020 high school football season appears to be headed to a conclusion, but that doesn't mean there haven't been plenty of obstacles along the way. Teams around the Acadiana area and the state have been forced to lose games because of teams battling the virus. Eunice, Opelousas Catholic and Comeaux have already lost two games due to quarantine, while Iota, Ville Platte and Mamou being halfway there have complicated the schedules for such teams as Northwest and Church Point.