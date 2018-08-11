AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Mississippi champion Tupelo Post 49 49ers 7, Tennessee champion Columbia Post 19 0
Game 2: Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298 Black Sox 8, Kansas champion Salina Post 62 3
Game 3: Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee 2, Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau Post 63 0
Game 4: Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5 2, Louisiana runner-up Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 1
Thursday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 9, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Post 63 8 (Cape Girardeau, 31-13, eliminated)
Game 6: Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 1, Salina, Kan., Post 62 0 (Salina, 35-4, eliminated)
Game 7: Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 2, Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 0
Game 8: Bryant, Ark., Post 298 3, Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 2 (Jefferson City, 25-10, eliminated)
Friday, Aug. 10
Game 9: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 7, Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 4 (Refif, 23-9-1, eliminated)
Game 10: Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 4, Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 0 (Jefferson City, 25-11, eliminated)
Game 11: Bryant, Ark., Post 298 2, Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 0
Saturday, Aug. 11
Game 12*: Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 11, Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 7 (Columbia Post 19, 26-8, eliminated)
Game 13*: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 6, Bryant, Ark., Post 298 1
Sunday, Aug. 12
Game 14**: Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 (32-5) vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) (39-6), 11 a.m.
Game 15**: Bryant, Ark., Post 298 Black Sox (46-10) vs. Tupelo-Gauthier Amedee winner, 35 minutes following conclusion of Game 14.
Note: *Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye into Game 14.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.