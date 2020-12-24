They call him "Lockdown," and it's for a good reason.
Lafayette Christian junior cornerback Jordan Allen, whose team will go for a fourth straight title in the Division III championship game 3 p.m. Monday at Turpin Field in Natchitoches, has completely shut down every receiver this season.
"He's Lockdown," said Jacarde Carter, coach of the No. 5 Knights. "He owns that nickname."
Carter said that Allen had an impressive effort in a 21-7 semifinals win over Newman and 6-foot-4, 205-pound four-star receiver A.J. Johnson.
"Playing against Newman, he was on a high-caliber receiver man-to-man and did the job," Carter said. "He got the job done."
After a 21-0 loss to 5A No. 1 Acadiana in Week 1, the LCA defense has allowed only 47 points in eight straight victories with four shutouts.
"For the last couple of years, we've had the self-imposed nickname of 'DBU' and against Newman, we got the chance to prove who we thought we were," Carter said.
"Or if we still had some room for improvement. We always have room for improvement, but we definitely proved that we can go out there and play with the best of the best."
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Allen, who is listed as the No. 25 player in Louisiana by the 247Composite rankings, has 45 tackles with five interceptions.
"I haven't had a pass caught on me," he said. "I'm a technical type of guy. I really work on my technique. I follow my technique that I learned from people like Derek Stingley Sr. and Derek Stingley Jr. And I just use that in the game."
Allen has had such a great season that his coach can only think of one thing that would make it better.
"When he gets his hands on the ball, I just wish he could get it into the end zone," Carter laughed.
"But when he gets his hands on you, you're not getting off the line. He's very patient and has really good ball skills."
With Allen and junior Brylan Green, along with Devin Walton, Anthony Richard and Sage Ryan, LCA has one of the most star-studded secondaries in the nation.
"The chemistry is there," Allen said. "We're all bonded together. We're all close together. We're all brothers. When we go out on the field, it really shows that we're all family."
Allen, whose two top colleges are LSU and Alabama, said the best two receivers he's ever faced were Ryan and his cousin, Southside senior Malik Nabers.
"Malik and Sage just signed with LSU," Allen said. "I feel like if I go over there, it will be like family. And Alabama, they've been recruiting me for a little while now."
Frank Monica, coach of No. 2 St. Charles Catholic, is wary of Allen and the Knights.
"They live for the big play," said Monica, whose team lost to LCA by a 41-14 margin in the 2019 finals. "They have so many guys.
"We'll have to play real fast. We can't duplicate their speed or their size, for that matter. We have played some big, powerful teams, but nothing like their size and speed combination."
Allen said his team is going into the finals with an intent, yet relaxed, mindset.
"It's no pressure at all," he said. "We are who we are. We've put in the work for it. Every day, everybody brings their best and we're going to show that.
"We just need to finish the job off right. They're a good team, but we're going to show them why we're Lafayette Christian Academy."