Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
There was no stopping Lege this week, as the senior quarterback threw for a season-high 506 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Eagles' 55-20 district victory over Centerville. He was able to connect with five different receivers for touchdowns and continued his run as one of the best passers in the area.
Jamal Sylvester, Breaux Bridge
It's been a challenging season for the Breaux Bridge Tigers, but they got their first win of the year this week over Beau Chene behind a dominant performance by Sylvester. The sophomore running back ran for 210 yards on 20 carries along with four catches for 61 yards and three total touchdowns.
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High
Saunier delivered once again as a dual-threat quarterback, as he completed 8 of 15 passes for 105 yards and ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, leading the Mighty Lions to a 23-20 district win over Southside. Saunier was sidelined in the third quarter with a hand injury, but he returned in the closing minutes to help seal the victory.
Andre Domengeaux, Ascension Episcopal
The Blue Gators faced a tough test against the Franklin after quarterback Cole Simon got injured in the first quarter, but their defense stepped up big, and Domengeaux played a huge part in that. The senior linebacker blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and also recovered a fumble to help secure a 35-14 victory.
Steven Blanco, St. Martinville
The St. Martinville Tigers have had several talented underclassmen make an impact this season, and freshman running back Steven Blanco continued that trend in a 36-28 district win over Erath. Blanco was a force on the ground and led the Tigers in rushing, piling up 153 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.