For the St. Martinville Tigers, Friday night football games won't be the same after beloved coach Marlon Newcoste died this past weekend.
Newcoste and St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen's careers were intertwined since the mid-1990's when the duo were hired at Northside.
"He got there a year before me," DeRouen said of Newcoste. "I'm not sure exactly what year it was, but it was a long time ago.
"He wasn't a football guy at first and X's and O's might not have been his cup of tea initially, but he learned the game because he had a great mind. He was a brilliant person who we called 'Coach Wizard' because of the way he relates to kids."
Newcoste shined brightly when working with student-athletes. He had a unique ability to take complex game-plans, break them down and simplify them.
He also served as a sounding board and mentor for countless students.
"He was really our team psychologist," DeRouen said. "He was also a great athlete and a fierce competitor, and he kind of oozed that onto the kids."
Although he officially retired from coaching after his tenure at Northside, Newcoste volunteered his time when DeRouen was hired at St. Martinville
DeRouen said Newcoste, who also worked with special teams, was responsible for the success of a group of exceptional running backs that came through Northside and St. Martinville, including Keiland Williams, Kenneth Batiste, Travien Benjamin and Steven Blanco.
"He just had an IQ for athletics," DeRouen said. "He had a saying that you should hate losing more than you love winning. He had the kids thinking that way.
'You realize that winning is joyful but losing is a bad feeling."
The Tigers fittingly notched a huge road win at St. Charles Catholic in LaPlace on Friday in Newcoste's final game.
"We had a jolly good time on Friday," DeRouen said. "It was hard coming out here today and not seeing him. It's a big loss for us and one of the toughest things I've had to go through."
Former Northside and Louisiana Tech sprinter Kim Francis seemed to sum things up perfectly on a Facebook post about Newcoste two days ago.
"Thank you for being one of my biggest mentors in my world of being a student athlete and even after!" wrote Francis, who broke numerous records while under Newcoste's direction as Northside girls track coach.
"Thanks for being by my side for my many firsts in this sport. Coach Newk, I love you dearly and you will be so missed! You were special to so many of us! So special!"