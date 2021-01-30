At Carl Maddox Field House
Boys
Field events
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 7-0 1/4. 2, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 6-3 ¼. 3, Jamarion Reed, Ruston 6-1 ¼.
Shot put: 1, Seth Pagart, Mandeville, 52-7 ¼. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 51-4 ½. 3, Price Edwards, Catholic-BR, 48-11 ½.
Long jump: 1, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 23-2. 2, Marty Jamison, St. Amant, 22-2 ¼. 3, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 21-11.
Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 46-8. 2, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 46-0 3/4. 3, Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 45-7.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Sims, Live Oak, 16-6 1/2. 2, Hayes Thompson, Vandebilt, 15-6 1/2. 3, Beau Dominigue, Hammond, 15-0 3/4.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Karr 1:32.35. 2, Ouachita 1:32.52. 3, Westgate 1:32.56.
1,600 meters: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:23.43. 2, Blaison Treuil, Catholic-BR, 4:24.80. 3, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic-BR, 4:26.55.
60-meter hurdles: 1, Cole Palmer, North DeSoto, 8.39. 2, Devin Sowell, Natchitoches Central, 8.40. 3, Brandt Middleton, Catholic-BR, 8.52.
60: 1, Leon Elloie, Easton, 6.86. 2, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 6.89. 3, Richard Lee, Sumner, 6.99.
800: 1, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 2:00.20. 2, Ben Langley, Catholic-BR, 2:02.29. 3, Ty Frazier, Fontainebleau, 2:04.47.
400: 1, Tyler Sonnier, Lafayette, 50.53. 2, Gabriel Byrd, St. Augustine, 51.40. 3, Emery Taylor, Lafayette, 51.62.
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic-BR 8:09.78. 2, Ruston 8:10.73. 3, Westgate 8:21.35.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:42.37. 2, Steven Mayer-Catholic-BR, 9:45.37. 3, Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 9:50.79.
4x400 relay: 1, St. Augustine 3:28.70. 2, Ruston 3:32.05. 3, Ouachita 3:32.99.
Girls
Field events
Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 18-8 ½. 2, Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-11. 3, Diamond Smith, Curtis, 17-2 ¼.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-11 ½. 2, Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-5 ½. 3, Alexis Gratia, Fontainebleau, 11-11 ¾.
Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-11 1/2. 2, Ke’Yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-9 3/4. 3, Diamond Smith, Curtis, 37-8 1/2.
High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-7. 2, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph’s, 5-3 1/4. 3, Faith Lee, Ouachita, 5-2 1/4.
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 41-5 3/4. 2, Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 40-11 3/4. 3, Jamaya Williams, Madison Prep, 37-5.
Running events
4x200 relay: 1, John Curtis 1:43.84. 2, Scotlandville 1:45.840. 3, St. Joseph’s 1:47.28.
1,600 meters: 1, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 5:26.72. 2, Lydia Poche, St. Joseph’s, 5:29.19. 3, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:29.56.
60-meter hurdles: 1, Chyler Turner, BTW-Shreveport, 8.82. 2, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 9.13. 3, Orsianna Beard, Zachary, 9.16.
60: 1, Raven Nunnery, Curtis, 7.50. 2, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.55. 3, Brianna Taylor, 7.80.
800: 1, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 2:23.24. 2, Ilaria Sabatini, Berwick, 2:24.47. 3, Anna Huffman, Mandeville, 2:25.85.
400: 1, Halyn Sengal, St. Louis, 56.17. 2, Chyler Turner, BTW, 59.01. 3, Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 59.22.
4x800 relay: 1, Curtis 10:06.75. 2, Episcopal 10:26.49. 3, St. Joseph’s 10:32.40.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:32.50. 2, Ava Hartman, Newman, 11:39.73. 3, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 11:48.52.
4x400 relay: 1, Curtis 3:54.72. 2, Ruston 3:59.91. 3, St. Louis 4:06.65.