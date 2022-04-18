Baseball
Tuesday’s Schedule
Acadiana at Sulphur, Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at St. Louis Catholic, Westgate at Teurlings, Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Opelousas at Livonia, Church Point at Pine Prairie, Iota at Mamou, Ville Platte at Northwest, Abbeville at Erath, Crowley at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Kaplan, Ascension Episcopal at Dunham, Ascension Catholic at Lafayette Christian, Jeanerette at Episcopal of Acadiana.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Barbe at New Iberia, Comeaux at Lafayette, Southside at Sam Houston, Eunice at Church Point, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Iowa at St. Thomas More, Jennings at Notre Dame, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian.
Thursday’s Schedule
Sulphur at Acadiana, St. Mary at Comeaux, LaGrange at Eunice, Washington-Marion at Rayne, Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at Westgate, Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge, Port Barre at Cecilia, Opelousas at Mamou, Erath at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Crowley, Kaplan at David Thibodaux, Lake Charles Prep at Lafayette Christian, Covenant Christian at Hanson, Episcopal of Acadiana at Jeanerette, Northside Christian at South Cameron.
Friday’s Schedule
Eunice at Jena, Loreauville at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More, Cecilia at Crowley, Abbeville at Northwest, Morgan City at Delcambre, Notre Dame at St Louis Catholic, Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Gueydan, Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Northside Christian at Avoyelles.
Saturday’s Schedule
New Iberia at Hanson, Erath at Carencro, Catholic at Teurlings, Opelousas Catholic at Beau Chene, Opelousas at Opelousas Catholic, Abbeville at St. Joseph, Menard at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Covenant Christian, Lafayette Christian at Sacred Heart, Hackberry at Vermilion Catholic, Reeves at Northside Christian.