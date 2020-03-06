BREAUX BRIDGE For the defending Class 4A state champion Breaux Bridge Tigers, this season has been all about pressure.
On one hand, there was the intense pressure of wearing the crown.
Then there’s the pressure the Tigers’ defense applies on the opposition.
That stingy defense did it again Friday in claiming a 55-40 victory over No. 7 Salmen in the state quarterfinals to earn a second straight trip to the Marsh Madness semifinals in Lake Charles.
“I was so worried about this game,” BBHS coach Chad Pourciau admitted. “I texted both assistants (Thursday). I said, ‘Guys, I don’t know why, but I’m so nervous about this game.’”
At this level a year ago, the Tigers were just happy to finally knock down the state regional door. When you’re the reigning champion, though, it’s a different kind of pressure.
“This year, I felt like everybody in the community, other coaches, ‘Ya’ll are going back, y’all are going back’ - like it was a guarantee,” said Pourciau, whose Tigers will play Carver of New Orleans in the semifinals. “I really felt throughout the year pressed on me that if we don’t make it back then we failed. That’s not fair to those kids, but that’s the reality of it.
“Look, when I decided to come back and I knew what we had coming back. The assistant coaches and the players said, ‘Let’s run it back,’ this was the goal all along. I felt like if we fell short, then I failed.”
So after earning another trip to the 4A semifinals, Pourciau was both soaking wet after getting a Gatorade bath and super emotional during the postgame celebration.
“I’m so proud of those guys,” Pourciau said. “We lost the 4A MVP (Seth Alexander). We had a starter quit on us in the middle of the year off a state championship team. How many guys do that? Those five seniors that stuck it out and that junior in Kyser, for them to just will us to it, to get back, I’m so proud of that group of guys and our assistant coaches.
“I’m so proud of our core group. So proud, so proud.”
Salmen presented Breaux Bridge’s stellar defense with a unique challenge with four 3-point shooters. Two of them nailed bombs early to give the Spartans a quick 8-4 lead.
“I was worried because this was the first team we’ve faced that goes four guards and one big and we’re opposite,” Pourciau said. “We’re three guards and two bigs most of the time. This was the first team we faced where we couldn’t really help, because all four guys shoot the ball extremely well.
"I was worried that they could space us out and cause some problems. But I’ll tell you what, our guys did a great job.”
Kyser Patt nailed a 3-pointer, then a three-point play and soon followed that with two baskets off Deandre Hypolite assists for a 16-10 lead.
“I thought that we’d able to get shots on the perimeter,” Salmen coach Josh Carlin said. “If we could make a couple shots early, then our guards would have an easier time getting to the rim. We made a few early on, but they were able to neutralize us.
“I was hoping we’d make a few more early, make them have to come out and get us and make it a guards game. I felt like our guards are two of the better ones in the state.”
Instead, the Tigers maintained a slim lead until pulling away early in the fourth period to take control.
And yes, a Patt 3-pointer began the decisive run with 58 seconds left in the third. Patt finished with 17 points.
“Him (Patt) and little D (Dalton Alexander) have been knocking down shots all year long,” Pourciau said. “Kyser was unreal against Ellender. I think he had 19 points, a season high. He made shots. He’s getting confidence at the right time. As a sophomore, that’s all he did was knock down big shots.
“Anytime we needed a big three, he made it. He was clutch again tonight. We’re going to start calling him ‘Mr. Big Shot’ like Chauncey Billups, because that’s what he does. It always seems to be the right time and he hits a three-ball.”
Then Hypolite carried the Tigers home as usual with seven points in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-high 19 points.
“He’s a man,” Carlin said of Hypolite. “We knew going in that he wasn’t going to take a bunch of perimeter shots, but we knew he was very aggressive and very athletic finishing at the rim. He has great body control.”
Salmen entered the game averaging almost double the 40 points it collected, not scoring more than 11 points in any of the four quarters.
“When we score, our fans hype us up,” Hypolite said. “Really, we went off our fans. That’s what gave us the energy to pull through.”
Breaux Bridge will now meet Carver next week at a day and time not yet determined at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“It’s kind of surreal to say that we lost one of the best guards to come out of Breaux Bridge High School and without him to do what we’ve done is unbelievable,” Patt said.