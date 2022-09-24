The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night.
Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns.
Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and Amaaz Eugene and Dedrick Latulas each ran for one score.
Brailon Raymond also had a receiving touchdown from an Amaaz Eugene pass.
Westgate defense and special teams also contributed to the scoring with a 25-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Bryant Leon and a 58-yard punt return touchdown by Latulas.
Special teams were a strength for the Tigers in the game as they returned the second-half kickoff for 71 yards in addition to the punt return touchdown. Westgate also had a 60-yard punt return called back for an illegal crack-back block on SMSH’s punter. A missed extra point in the first quarter was the only blemish on an otherwise stellar special teams performance.
Westgate's defense was able to hole SMSH scoreless in the second half as their running game was able to eat up the clock. Westgate held SMSH to zero yards total offense in the second half with SMSH only able to move the ball because of Westgate penalties.
Coach Ryan Antoine has high expectations for his Tigers and won’t be satisfied by anything less than a repeat as state champions of Louisiana Class 4A.
“I’m excited about the growth of our team, but we still got some things we got to work on,” Antoine said.
WHS are currently ranked first in Louisiana Class 4A District 4.