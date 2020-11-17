While Carencro's goal of an undefeated season ended Friday against St. Thomas More, their ultimate goal of a state championship is still alive.
The Bears will be looking to get back on track Thursday at district rival Westgate. The Bears have beaten Westgate the past three seasons but facing an athletic team like the Tigers is not easy.
"I told the guys after the game last week that adversity reveals your true character," coach Tony Courville said. "The DNA of this team shows we will bounce back. Our last two practices have been upbeat and super positive. The guys are laser-focused and have a lot of pride. The ultimate goal is still in front of us."
The Bears plan to continue their powerful, run-heavy approach on offense to control the clock.
"(Westgate) is a very athletic team," Courville said. "They have lots of formations, so we've got to line up correctly. If we can win our one-on-one battles, then we'll be fine. We need to establish the run and control the clock. We've got to do the things that got us to this point. Run it a lot, then pop a pass on you."
If the Bears take care of business Thursday, they will set themselves up for a top two seed in Class 4A depending how things shake out in the final week of the regular season.
"If we win, it looks like we'll go back to No. 1 even if Karr wins," Courville said. "We'll be on the other side of Karr, but we know bluebloods like (Warren) Easton and Neville will be involved. If you get a one or two seed, you get to host the semis at your place, so it would be nice to get those schools out of their comfort zone. I expect us to bounce back this week. Westgate is too talented to look past."
Ascension Episcopal leaping hurdles
The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators have endured multiple cancellations this season through no fault of their own, but that hasn't thrown off their game.
While the Blue Gators failed to find a varsity opponent this past week after having their district title match against Loreauville canceled on Wednesday, they did get some reps Friday against the junior varsity of Liberty Magnet, which will be a 4A team next season.
"The guys have handled change very well," coach Matt Desormeaux said. "I was impressed with how they handled it during the week. (Liberty Magnet) had some pretty good young guys throughout, but our guys went out and competed well. We had to make some adjustments on Thursday and were up late Wednesday breaking down film, but their schemes were pretty similar to Loreauville."
The Blue Gators expect starting quarterback Cole Simon return this week. But with Simon still banged up and backup Cade Dardar recovering from a broken finger, the plan is for sophomore Blaise Blancher to see plenty of time again this week.
"Our third-string quarterback (Blancher) can throw the ball around a little bit," Desormeaux said. "Cole threw the ball around today, and while it looks like he'll definitely play, we'd rather not play him too much if we feel comfortable about the game. Blaise will play. We're just not sure how much. We kind of threw him in there with Cade still out, so Blaise is our backup to Cole now. (Simon) will play as much as he needs to. He's been throwing, but a lot of it will depend on if he can handle contact."
St. Edmund aiming for title
This season has gone well for St. Edmund in coach James Shiver's second season.
The Blue Jays offense has been outstanding, averaging almost 50 points a game en route to a 5-1 record, and they will put it all on the line this week against Catholic-Point Coupee for the district title.
"It should be a great game," Shiver said. "(Catholic-PC) has a real good athlete (Matthew Langlois), but I feel good. We're rolling right now on all cylinders on offense and defense. We've got to take care of what we're doing, and I'm confident in what we're doing. It's going to be a great game. Kieran (Davis) has been running well, which is good for our offense. We haven't beaten them since 2014, so it's now or never. To be the man you've got to beat the man, and they're the man."
Davis has continued to impress as the Blue Jays' workhorse running back, and with the passing game rolling as well, Shiver likes his team's chances.
"The difference from last year is that we're a complete team this year," Shiver said. "We're completely balanced. Kieran's been great, but we also have a speedster in running back Taylor Daire, who complements him well. Our passing game is rolling. We can make plays passing or running. Every game we play we try to establish the run, but we've been in track meets before. If we beat them 51-50, it doesn't matter to me. I'd love to see it more like 28-14, but a win is a win."