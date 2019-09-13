It’s seen as the crown jewel of the Lafayette Parish public school system.
But Southside High is a program that, according to head coach Josh Fontenot, was built from nothing.
The beautiful school has a 2-0 program that was built on humble beginnings, and the Sharks needed every bit of that humility to escape Church Point by a 32-22 margin Friday night at Teurlings Catholic’s stadium, Southside's temporary home until it can get its own on-campus facility.
“We’re known for this big, beautiful campus. But, in reality, we started practicing behind a church,” Fontenot said. “When you’re starting off doing push-ups in a parking lot, it’s hard to be anything but tough. I hope we keep that forever.”
After cruising past Northside 42-0 last week, Southside had to dig much deeper this week against a strong opponent in Church Point (0-2). There were times where the Sharks’ spread offense fired on all cylinders and the defense could afford to falter, and vice versa.
But Southside’s ability to build a 32-15 lead after three quarters was largely thanks to the connection of junior quarterback Dylan Monette and senior receiver Rhett Peloquin.
Monette’s confidence in Peloquin’s ability to go and get the ball was evident all night. Monette finished the game with 263 passing yards and four touchdowns with 176 yards and two of those scores going in the direction of Peloquin.
“Rhett’s been with us since day one, and he and Dylan have put in a lot of work,” Fontenot said. “It’s special to watch them do what they do.”
But while the Sharks offense was trying to salt away the game in the fourth quarter by controlling the football and playing defense, the penalty bug hit them and caused them to battle it out to the end.
Church Point senior fullback Rodney Dupuis, who finished with 195 yards on 19 carries, rumbled to a 41-yard score to cut the lead to 10 points with seven minutes left to play.
A desperate Church Point then had to turn to unfamiliar territory, the air attack, to try to close the gap and the Bears were largely unsuccessful.
“So much credit to (defensive coordinator) Bryan Gary for putting together that plan,” Fontenot said. “When we needed a stop we were able to get it.”
Their ability to win a tough game where they didn’t play their best could only be attributed to one thing, according to Fontenot — that parking lot grit.
“Church Point is a heck of a football team,” Fontenot said. “They played their hearts out, and we fought back. We fought back ugly, and it wasn’t a pretty win, but I’m proud of the fight and determination we showed to keep going. They whipped our butts, and we found a way to fight back and win it.
“It wasn’t pretty, and we’ve got a lot to work on. But, to be where we are right now I couldn’t be prouder.”