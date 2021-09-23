The Alex Soileau-to-Germonie Davis connection has worked well this season for Cecilia High, which is averaging 43.3 points per game.
In last week's 48-44 win over Denham Springs, Soileau completed 15-of-24 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Davis, a junior receiver, hauled in 10 catches for 269 yards and three scores.
"Both of them started for us at a young age," said Cecilia coach Dennis Skains, whose team faces Crowley (1-2) this week. "Germonie started as a freshman. Alex was a sophomore. They've endured the growing pains of going through good and bad times, and are now reaping the benefits of that."
Soileau (41-65-0, 644 yds, 7 TDs) ranks fourth among area passers. Davis is first among metro receivers with 25 catches for 481 yards and five scores.
"They're both in sync," Skains said. “I think it's one of those things where they can look at each other and know what each other is thinking. Germonie is a special kid. You don't have to do much. You can just get him the ball in space and let him make plays."
The Bulldogs returned six starters this year from a 7-2 team that averaged 41.8 points in 2020.
"Our offensive coordinator, Clint Harrison, has been in the state championship a couple of times," Skains said. "He's always had an explosive offense. It's nice knowing that you have a coordinator who can always keep you in games by making a defense pay for its mistakes."
Lions ready to open district
Lafayette High bounced back from a 14-0 halftime deficit to outlast Carencro in double overtime last week. Ashton Guilbeau kicked a 30-yard field goal to lift the Mighty Lions to the 31-28 win over the reigning 4A champions.
"It's great to have somebody who can put points on the board in those situations," said Lafayette High coach Cedric Figaro, whose 2-1 Lions travel to Comeaux (1-2) this week to open 3-5A play. "Guilbeau has improved tremendously. We have confidence in him and expect three points unless there is a miscue like a fumbled snap or a bad hold."
The Lions turned away Carencro on consecutive downs near the goal-line to secure the win.
Ishiah Mouton, Tim Wilson, Alveion Richmond, Jaden Joseph and Jared Goodie were among the defenders that played well.
"Goodie had 11 tackles," Figaro said of the 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior linebacker. "The guys on the defensive line were tremendous. We work hard, and it was great to see the defense continue to engage through two overtime periods.
"We’ve played back-to-back state champs in Carencro and LCA. We played four quarters against Carencro. We maybe played two against LCA."
Quarterback Grayson Saunier threw for three touchdowns and ran for another last week. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder helped send the game into overtime by carrying for a first down on a fake punt on a late scoring drive.
Walton stepping up for LCA
With three star defensive players missing time due to injuries, Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk has leaned on Devin Walton to help the Knights to a 3-0 start.
"At one point, Devin was the only returning starter on the field," said Faulk, who brought back six starters from last year's state championship squad.
Defensive lineman Fitzgerald West (LSU commitment) and defensive backs Jordan Allen (Penn State) and Brylan Green (Liberty) have all missed at least one game with various ailments.
"Devin had to take on a lot of the communication on the back end," Faulk said. "He helped the first-year starters get lined up. In coverage, he did a really good job.
"From a personal standpoint, Devin is one of the hardest working and smartest kids on the roster. He's really athletic. His ability at strong safety helped us be able to make the decision to mainly play Sage Ryan on offense last year."
The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder led the charge last week in LCA's 14-13 win over Acadiana.
"Devin's role varies depending on the opponent," Faulk said. "Against a run-heavy team like Acadiana, he's more of an outside linebacker."
The Knights limited Acadiana to 96 yards rushing on 41 attempts.
"Devin did a really good job playing on the perimeter against their outside running game," Faulk said. "He played a more traditional style of defensive back against Westgate and Lafayette High's spread sets. He also plays on all special teams and is often the first one down the field covering kicks"