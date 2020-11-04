Vermilion Catholic has established itself as one of the top passing teams in the Acadiana area, and the Eagles have been stronger than ever the past three seasons under quarterback Drew Lege.
A senior, Lege saw time at quarterback as a freshman after his older brother J.T. suffered an injury. He then took over as the starter as a sophomore.
The younger Lege has improved each season and developed strong connections with senior wide receivers Saul Dartez and John Robert Allums. The second-leading passer in the area behind St. Thomas More's Walker Howard, Lege has grown as both a passer and a leader.
"He has been dynamic his whole career," coach Broc Prejean said. "I continue to be impressed by him day in and day out. He distributes the ball well and gets the ball out in space. He's a big kid at 6-foot-2, 210 (pounds) and is incredibly athletic. He drives the ball down the field and has a great understanding of defenses.
"He's good at dissecting plays and putting us in the right place. He makes sure we're in the right place against the right defense."
Lege has thrown for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has the Eagles off to a 4-0 start in which they've scored 40 or more points in every game.
"We've always started out hot, so I was expecting it," Lege said. "This year's going smoothly for me. I feel like the game's gotten easier for me in my third year as the starter. I've been growing as a quarterback and a leader, and it now feels like second nature when I go out for the game."
Lege said he credits a lot of his success to Dartez and Allums, who he's developed great chemistry with.
"Our connection started in middle school," Lege said. "It's carried over into high school, and I can always trust them. Our timing's gotten better, and I can always depend on them to make plays. It makes my job so much easier."
Lege has a strong arm and he's also improved his accuracy on longer passes.
"My arm's definitely gotten stronger," Lege said. "The big throws are getting easier. I can run when needed, but I always look to make a play throwing first. I've worked on my accuracy every day with our quarterbacks coach Bobby McDonald. It's helped me on deep throws and helps me put the ball where it needs to be."
The Eagles have a close-knit senior class this year, and Lege said he's confident he can lead his team to its first state championship since 2013.
"We've been able to persevere and have good momentum going," Lege said. "We have high hopes and believe we can make a run and get to the state championship."
Lege will be the leader, Prejean said.
"He is the guy that makes our team go," he said. "He's a quiet leader, but whenever he talks they all listen. The senior class are all genuinely good kids involved in the community, and Drew's a reflection of that group."
Lege's goal is to play quarterback in college. He has offers from Yale and Louisiana College, but hopes that a strong stretch run will create more college offers.
"I absolutely feel like he has what it takes," Prejean said. "Not enough teams have pulled the trigger in my opinion. Someone is about to get a steal. Not only as a player, but the day he walks on campus he'll make the culture of a team better. The film will speak for itself. He's had a heck of a season and a heck of a career, and I feel confident he'll be playing at the next level. It's only a matter of time before more schools will call."