Neither North Vermilion principal Tommy Byler nor Catholic-New Iberia principal Stella Arabie got what they ultimately wanted during the LHSAA’s annual convention at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Friday’s general assembly vote came and went without much change to the LHSAA’s current structure, especially no changes to select/nonselect playoff split in five major sports.
Byler served as the spokesperson for a proposal devised by several select and nonselect coaches to reunify schools. To shrink enrollment gaps, it used a 1.25 multiplier on select schools’ enrollment and added an extra class, Class 6A.
Byler often said that it was simply an “outside-the-box idea” and an alternative to what the LHSAA was offering as a remedy for the split. The proposal was written to be implemented during the 2021-22 school year, after the next reclassification cycle.
It certainly generated plenty of positive buzz, but Byler wasn’t surprised when it didn’t pass Friday. The majority of principals in attendance (52%) voted “yes,” but because it affects the LHSAA’s constitution, it failed because two-thirds was needed to be in agreement.
Ironically, as Lincoln Prep principal Gordan Ford pointed out during the general assembly, the original split in football during the 2013 convention was passed only by a simple majority and was later ruled to be an unconstitutional change because of that.
“We can’t continue to operate in a way that we know violates our own constitution,” Ford said. “Whether our attorney helps us fix that or our executive committee helps us fix that or principals are able to find a way to force the issue, we need to do that before somebody else decides to file a lawsuit against us and puts us in a position where our documents are invalidated.
“Because the truth is, if we operate in a way that’s unconstitutional and we know that we are, then how do we ever enforce our constitution or any of our rules.”
Concerns from nonselect administrators that Byler’s proposal didn’t fix the underlying reasons for the split — namely illegal recruiting by select schools — remain. Although he acknowledged he voted for the initial split, Byler contends the divide has created new problems. But as Byler pointed out, some principals “philosophically” disagree with ever reuniting.
With Byler’s proposal being shot down, it was hard to believe any of the proposals written by Arabie and Loyola Prep principal John LeBlanc to end the split in each individual sport would pass. Those needed only a simple majority, but even with amendments, none did.
Still, both Byler and Arabie said the tone around the split is changing. Byler doesn’t think he’ll be a part of any future proposals to reunite schools, but he’s proud of the efforts made and is hopeful the concepts presented could spur new ideas.
“We had great discussions,” Byler said. “Look, we got 52% of the vote. There was some great things that were part of that plan. I think somebody somewhere down the road will have to do it in pieces. Maybe do the classification piece (first). Everybody can see where they are and then come back and do individual sports.
"I think you’ll maybe have a chance to maybe get football back together, and that would be the start. That’s really for the LHSAA office. The LHSAA office has to start to look at some alternatives now.
“Ultimately, it comes down to people looking at the bracket and seeing who they’re having to play or not play.”
Byler said the next step is solidifying what it means to be select or nonselect, considering some nonselect schools have elements of a select school.
“What happens if there are 190 select schools and 190 nonselect schools,” Byler said. “All of sudden people might say, ‘Hey, wait a minute here.’ ”
Similarly, Arabie was left optimistic overall. Although her proposals with LeBlanc for the individual split sports didn’t pass — she was also in favor of Byler’s proposal — principals voted in favor of allowing select schools to choose one championship event site for all of the split sports starting next school year.
That means that, if they so choose, select schools could return to playing state football championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome together next season (Division IV was the only one to do so this past year). All select semifinals and finals for basketball, baseball or softball can also be played at a neutral site of the select school’s choosing next year.
“Just this last year coming together — so many principals and so many different stakeholders working together — we saw things that maybe we weren’t seeing in what passed last year,” Arabie said. “As I said when I spoke, our proposals were very informed, were very educated. It was from a year going through this — countless, countless hours. We’re going to be able to correct things for the benefit of our students and our school, for sure.”