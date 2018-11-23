Lafayette Christian Academy’s defense is as good as advertised.
The Knights had given up just 46 points with nine shutouts on the way to a 12-0 record. Friday’s Division IV semifinal playoff game against No. 1 Southern Lab was settled with fourth-down defense.
Southern Lab was 0 of 4 on fourth-down conversions and No. 4 Lafayette Christian averaged over 7 yards per rush while defeating host SLA 35-20.
Logan Gabriel rushed 21 times for 245 yards and two scores for LCA. He had four runs of over 25 yards, including a 62-yard run in the first half and a 75-yard TD run with 27 seconds remaining that sealed the game. Quarterback Zachary Clement added 49 yards rushing on 16 tries and rushed for a TD and passed for another.
“We’re going back to the Superdome,” said LCA coach Trev Faulk, who has guided the 13-0 Knights to a 19-game winning streak that includes the 2017 Division IV title. “We came up with enough plays on defense to secure the win. Our kids kept battling and fighting. Southern Lab is very talented. Our offensive line really played well.”
Southern Lab (11-2) was led by running backs Tyrion Davis (21 carries, 61 yards) and Charvis Thorton (14-106). Davis scored on a 1-yard run with 7:05 remaining in the first quarter to put the Kittens up 6-0.
“The two best teams in the state in Division IV played tonight, and the fans got a good show,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “We just didn’t finish. We didn’t execute a few plays and I wish I could have gotten that faked punt back. I’m proud of my team.”
Lafayette closed the first half strong by scoring 21 points in the final five minutes.
Lafayette drove 65 yards in four plays. Gabriel busted a 62-yard run. Two plays later Clement scored on a 2-yard run. Lab was quickly forced to punt and Lafayette’s Sage Ryan returned the punt 55 yards to put the Knights up 14-6 with 3:50 left. Southern Lab bobbled the ensuing kickoff and took over at the 3-yard line. The Kittens punted and LCA took over at the 35 and scored in six plays. Clement tossed a 4-yard TD pass to junior Ethan Laing with six seconds left.
Theadore Knox returned the opening third-quarter kickoff 85 yards to get Lab back in the game. Davis scored on a 2-point conversion run to cut the CLA lead to 21-14. Thorton scored on a 15-yard run with 7:00 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 21-20.
LCA drove 59 yards in seven plays. Clement dropped back in a third-and-14 situation, and executed a delayed run to the right for a 20-yard gain. He then tossed a 26-yard strike to Laing that set up Gabriel’s 1-yard TD run on the next play for a 28-20 lead with 4:27 remaining.
Southern Lab’s final series ended with a completion from Travon Miles to Reginald Johnson for 12 yards that was short of the first down. Johnson had five catches for 55 yards.
Edmond Weber and Reginald Johnson had first-half interceptions for Lab.