Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

ACA.duckfestival.082822.885.jpg

Notre Dame running back Jake Brouillette (7) tries to out run Southside defender Bryson Jones (3) during their high school football game at Cecilia High School on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Cecilia, La..

Thursday, Sept. 22

Acadiana 55, Lafayette 6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 9-104, 1 TD; Ezekiel Hypolite 10-86, 1 TD; Jonah Gauthier 3-34; Cameron Monette 7-17; Caden DiBetta 1-7; Tayden Collins 1-(-3); LAF: Grayson Saunier 15-56; Jakaylib Anderson 10-41; Deontre Champs 1-19; Kevon’tae Landry 2-13; Jason Arceneaux 8-11.

PASSING - ACAD: Caden DiBetta 4-7-0, 215 yds, 3 TDs; Ayden Trahan 1-1-0, 16 yds, 1 TD; LAF: Saunier 4-8-1, 48 yds; (7) 1-2-0, 4 yds.

RECEIVING - ACAD: Russell Babineaux 3-135, 2 TDs; Keven Williams 1-80, 1 TD; Tayvein Lemaire 1-16, 1 TD; LAF: Landry 1-35; Landon Norris 1-10; Andrew Lavergne 1-4; Arceneaux 1-3; Darrell Simmons 1-0.

NEXT:  Acadiana (3-1) hosts Comeaux on Friday, Lafayette (3-1) hosts St. Martinville on Friday.

Recap: Wreckin' Rams add passing game in rout of Lions

North Vermilion 35, Loreauville 21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - NV: Tucker Denais 18-116, 3 TDs; Kiaron Rudd 11-104, 2 TDs; Isaiah Whitlock 8-89; Rone Hebert 2-13; Ethan Frederick 4-9; Broussard 1-(-3); LOR: Hayden Benoit 8-9; Evan Simon 21-214, 2 TDs.

PASSING - NV: Jag Broussard 1-5-0, 33 yds; LOR: Hayden Benoit 5-10-0, 69 yds, 1 TD.

RECEIVING - NV: Norris Benoit 1-33; LOR: Simon 1-12; Jack David Martin 2-39, 1 TD; Landon Lancon 2-18.

NEXT:  North Vermilion (2-2) hosts LaGrange on Friday, Loreauville (2-2) hosts Welsh on Friday.

Recap: Patriots use running game to claim road comeback win

Hanson 35, Highland Baptist 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - HAN: Eugene Foulcard 7-53, 2 TDs; Loren Wells 5-80, 1 TD; Trey Frost 2-6; Ethan LeBlanc 1-13; Luke Boudreaux 2-(-4); HB: Parker Perry 1-(-1); Austin Stafford 16-53, Jacob Reaux 1-11, Rowan Charpentier 5-(-13); J’Von Dento 4-(-2).

PASSING - HAN: Trey Frost 4-11-0, 23 yds; HB: Parker Perry 6-9-0, 35 yds; Rowan Charpentier 7-12-1, 9 yds.

RECEIVING - HAN: Gabe Baker 2-7; Ethan LeBlanc 2-16; HB: Blayde White 6-1; 2. Jacob Reaux 1-19; Porter Mauney 2-12; Phillip Romero 1-2; Tucker Romero 3-10.

NEXT:  Highland (2-2) hosts Vermilion Catholic on Friday.

Jeanerette 8, Centerville 0

NEXT:  Jeanerette (3-1) hosts Central Catholic on Friday.

Friday, Sept. 23

Comeaux at Sam Houston

NEXT:  Comeaux (0-3) at Acadiana on Friday.

Southside at New Iberia

NEXT:  Southside (2-1) hosts Barbe on Friday, New Iberia (1-2) at Carencro on Friday.

Carencro at Sulphur

NEXT:  Carencro (2-1) hosts New Iberia on Friday.

Eunice at Northwest

NEXT:  Eunice (2-1) at Catholic-NI on Friday, Northwest (2-1) at Port Barre on Friday.

Kaplan at Rayne

NEXT:  Kaplan (1-2) hosts Beau Chene on Friday, Rayne (1-2) hosts Crowley on Friday.

St. Thomas More at Catholic-Br

NEXT:  St. Thomas More (3-0) hosts Denham Springs on Friday.

Teurlings at Notre Dame

NEXT:  Teurlings (3-0) hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Notre Dame (3-0) hosts Cecilia on Friday.

Northside at McKinley

NEXT: Northside (2-1) at Peabody on Saturday. 

Westgate at St. Martinville

NEXT:  Westgate (3-0) hosts Magnolia on Friday, St. Martinville (1-2) at Lafayette on Friday.

Ruston at Lafayette Christian

NEXT:  Lafayette Christian (3-0) at Avoyelles on Friday.

Ascension Episcopal at Breaux Bridge

NEXT:  Ascension Episcopal (0-3) hosts West St. John on Friday, Breaux Bridge (1-2) at Teurlings on Friday.

Crowley at Cecilia

NEXT:  Crowley (1-2) at Rayne on Friday, Cecilia (2-1) at Notre Dame on Friday.

Abbeville at Beau Chene

NEXT:  Abbeville (2-1) hosts West St. Mary on Thursday, Beau Chene (1-2) at Kaplan on Friday.

Opelousas at St. Amant

NEXT:  Opelousas (2-1) hosts Leesville on Friday.

Church Point at Pine Prairie

NEXT:  Church Point (3-0) hosts Mamou on Thursday.

Iota at Ville Platte

NEXT:  Iota (1-2) hosts Jennings on Friday.

Porte Barre at Mamou

NEXT:  Port Barre (0-3) hosts Northwest on Friday.

Catholic-NI at Leesville

NEXT:  Catholic-NI (0-3) hosts Eunice on Friday.

Vermilion Catholic at Erath

NEXT:  Vermilion Catholic (3-0) at Highland Baptist on Friday, Erath (2-1) at Vinton on Friday.

Delcambre at Lake Arthur

NEXT:  Delcambre (2-1) hosts Westminster on Friday.

Ascension Christian at North Central

NEXT:  North Central (1-2) at Northwood-Lena on Friday.

Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic

NEXT:  Opelousas Catholic (1-2) hosts Menard on Thursday.

LaGrange at St. Edmund

NEXT:  St. Edmund (2-1) at Oakdale on Friday.

Hamilton at Westminster

NEXT:  Westminster (0-3) at Delcambre on Friday.

View comments