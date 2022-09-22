Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Acadiana 55, Lafayette 6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 9-104, 1 TD; Ezekiel Hypolite 10-86, 1 TD; Jonah Gauthier 3-34; Cameron Monette 7-17; Caden DiBetta 1-7; Tayden Collins 1-(-3); LAF: Grayson Saunier 15-56; Jakaylib Anderson 10-41; Deontre Champs 1-19; Kevon’tae Landry 2-13; Jason Arceneaux 8-11.
PASSING - ACAD: Caden DiBetta 4-7-0, 215 yds, 3 TDs; Ayden Trahan 1-1-0, 16 yds, 1 TD; LAF: Saunier 4-8-1, 48 yds; (7) 1-2-0, 4 yds.
RECEIVING - ACAD: Russell Babineaux 3-135, 2 TDs; Keven Williams 1-80, 1 TD; Tayvein Lemaire 1-16, 1 TD; LAF: Landry 1-35; Landon Norris 1-10; Andrew Lavergne 1-4; Arceneaux 1-3; Darrell Simmons 1-0.
NEXT: Acadiana (3-1) hosts Comeaux on Friday, Lafayette (3-1) hosts St. Martinville on Friday.
Recap: Wreckin' Rams add passing game in rout of Lions
North Vermilion 35, Loreauville 21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - NV: Tucker Denais 18-116, 3 TDs; Kiaron Rudd 11-104, 2 TDs; Isaiah Whitlock 8-89; Rone Hebert 2-13; Ethan Frederick 4-9; Broussard 1-(-3); LOR: Hayden Benoit 8-9; Evan Simon 21-214, 2 TDs.
PASSING - NV: Jag Broussard 1-5-0, 33 yds; LOR: Hayden Benoit 5-10-0, 69 yds, 1 TD.
RECEIVING - NV: Norris Benoit 1-33; LOR: Simon 1-12; Jack David Martin 2-39, 1 TD; Landon Lancon 2-18.
NEXT: North Vermilion (2-2) hosts LaGrange on Friday, Loreauville (2-2) hosts Welsh on Friday.
Recap: Patriots use running game to claim road comeback win
Hanson 35, Highland Baptist 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - HAN: Eugene Foulcard 7-53, 2 TDs; Loren Wells 5-80, 1 TD; Trey Frost 2-6; Ethan LeBlanc 1-13; Luke Boudreaux 2-(-4); HB: Parker Perry 1-(-1); Austin Stafford 16-53, Jacob Reaux 1-11, Rowan Charpentier 5-(-13); J’Von Dento 4-(-2).
PASSING - HAN: Trey Frost 4-11-0, 23 yds; HB: Parker Perry 6-9-0, 35 yds; Rowan Charpentier 7-12-1, 9 yds.
RECEIVING - HAN: Gabe Baker 2-7; Ethan LeBlanc 2-16; HB: Blayde White 6-1; 2. Jacob Reaux 1-19; Porter Mauney 2-12; Phillip Romero 1-2; Tucker Romero 3-10.
NEXT: Highland (2-2) hosts Vermilion Catholic on Friday.
Jeanerette 8, Centerville 0
NEXT: Jeanerette (3-1) hosts Central Catholic on Friday.
Friday, Sept. 23
Comeaux at Sam Houston
NEXT: Comeaux (0-3) at Acadiana on Friday.
Southside at New Iberia
NEXT: Southside (2-1) hosts Barbe on Friday, New Iberia (1-2) at Carencro on Friday.
Carencro at Sulphur
NEXT: Carencro (2-1) hosts New Iberia on Friday.
Eunice at Northwest
NEXT: Eunice (2-1) at Catholic-NI on Friday, Northwest (2-1) at Port Barre on Friday.
Kaplan at Rayne
NEXT: Kaplan (1-2) hosts Beau Chene on Friday, Rayne (1-2) hosts Crowley on Friday.
St. Thomas More at Catholic-Br
NEXT: St. Thomas More (3-0) hosts Denham Springs on Friday.
Teurlings at Notre Dame
NEXT: Teurlings (3-0) hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Notre Dame (3-0) hosts Cecilia on Friday.
Northside at McKinley
NEXT: Northside (2-1) at Peabody on Saturday.
Westgate at St. Martinville
NEXT: Westgate (3-0) hosts Magnolia on Friday, St. Martinville (1-2) at Lafayette on Friday.
Ruston at Lafayette Christian
NEXT: Lafayette Christian (3-0) at Avoyelles on Friday.
Ascension Episcopal at Breaux Bridge
NEXT: Ascension Episcopal (0-3) hosts West St. John on Friday, Breaux Bridge (1-2) at Teurlings on Friday.
Crowley at Cecilia
NEXT: Crowley (1-2) at Rayne on Friday, Cecilia (2-1) at Notre Dame on Friday.
Abbeville at Beau Chene
NEXT: Abbeville (2-1) hosts West St. Mary on Thursday, Beau Chene (1-2) at Kaplan on Friday.
Opelousas at St. Amant
NEXT: Opelousas (2-1) hosts Leesville on Friday.
Church Point at Pine Prairie
NEXT: Church Point (3-0) hosts Mamou on Thursday.
Iota at Ville Platte
NEXT: Iota (1-2) hosts Jennings on Friday.
Porte Barre at Mamou
NEXT: Port Barre (0-3) hosts Northwest on Friday.
Catholic-NI at Leesville
NEXT: Catholic-NI (0-3) hosts Eunice on Friday.
Vermilion Catholic at Erath
NEXT: Vermilion Catholic (3-0) at Highland Baptist on Friday, Erath (2-1) at Vinton on Friday.
Delcambre at Lake Arthur
NEXT: Delcambre (2-1) hosts Westminster on Friday.
Ascension Christian at North Central
NEXT: North Central (1-2) at Northwood-Lena on Friday.
Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic
NEXT: Opelousas Catholic (1-2) hosts Menard on Thursday.
LaGrange at St. Edmund
NEXT: St. Edmund (2-1) at Oakdale on Friday.
Hamilton at Westminster
NEXT: Westminster (0-3) at Delcambre on Friday.