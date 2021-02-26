NEW IBERIA — Highland Baptist's girls basketball team reached the semifinals for the first time with a 51-27 win over Opelousas Catholic on Thursday.
The No. 2 Bears (22-4) took a 12-2 lead and never looked back.
Marin Barras scored eight of her 18 points in the first quarter for Highland, which will face Division IV No. 3 Cedar Creek (21-3) at noon Monday in Hammond.
"Marin is very physical," Highland coach Carol Sensley said. "She is quick, strong and can jump. One thing about her is she's very smart. She basically has a knack for rebounding.
"She can read it off the glass and work her position around opponents to get to the basketball. She jumps well and is an outside hitter on the volleyball team. She's just very consistent, a leader who has been consistent."
Senior guard Dusti Abshire scored five of her seven points in the first quarter.
"Dusti was a floor general," Sensley said. "She managed the game. She had poise, penetrated and dished the ball when necessary, and took it to the basket and knocked down some key jumpers."
When junior guard Bri Sensley got into foul trouble, seventh-grader Yvette Olivier came off the bench and kept the Bears' momentum rolling.
"Yvette has been a spark coming off the bench," Sensley said. "You wouldn't know she's a seventh-grader because she plays with such composure. She was tough when she needed to be tough.
"She held her own when Bri got into foul trouble. After she checked into the game and made a few mistakes, I called her to the side, and told her she had to grow up and that she could handle it. She said, 'Yes, mam,' and then went out and did it."
Olivier had two points while her sister, freshman M'Kiyiah Olivier, added 10.
"M'Kiyiah got steals, assists, she pushed the ball up the floor," Sensley said. "She ran the floor. She was unstoppable and has been all year.
"She's gotten better every day. She's so versatile and it showed. One of the most important things was how poised she was versus their press. She was rock solid."
Bri Sensley added six points while playing limited minutes.
"She brings a lot of energy and plays hard on every possession," Carol Sensley said. "Sometimes she gets ahead of herself, sees things and reacts quickly.
"She didn't connect on some passes, but she was tenacious on defense. Her energy makes our defense and our guards strong. She makes our guards that much more versatile because Bri can play the point, as well."
Highland gets another shot at Cedar Creek, which eliminated the Bears in last year's quarterfinals.
"Starting out, we made team goals," Sensley said. "We got stuck two years at the quarterfinals round and just took it one day at a time. At the end of the year, we committed to working hard and controlling what we can control.
"At the end of the day, we wanted to keep growing and maturing. I knew all along we were talented enough. If we worked hard enough, I knew we'd have a chance."
No. 7 Opelousas Catholic (17-6) got 12 points from Brailey Major.