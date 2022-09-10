Tylon Citizen, Church Point
When the Bears needed it most, Citizen came up big. First with a game-tying TD run in the third and then the game-winning TD with 3:38 in a 44-36 road win over Kinder. For the game, he rushed for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings
The Rebels’ speedy receiver didn’t catch a ton of passes, but all of them had a huge impact with four receptions for receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns in rout of Avoyelles. That included TD grabs of 90 and 53 yards.
JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
His QB counterpart was LSU commitment Rickie Collins, but LCA’s Johnson stole the show with 266 yards passing and three touchdowns in the air and 13 carries for 82 more yards and another score on the ground.
Parker Perry, Highland Baptist
In the jack-of-all-trades category, Highland quarterback Parker Perry checked the box with 98 yards rushing and 2 TDs, 167 yards passing and 3 scores, seven extra points and a field goal in a 52-14 win over Hamilton Christian.
Jake Brouillette, Notre Dame
The Pioneers’ rushing attack was in full display during Notre Dame’s win over St. Martinville on Friday with 335 yards on the ground. The running back led the way with 158 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.