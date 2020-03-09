Lafayette Christian boys basketball coach Errol Rogers is among those who would prefer the select basketball teams have an opportunity to play semifinals and finals at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, but you are not going to catch him complaining about the way the current playoff system.
“I’m going to put it to you like this: Yeah, we would all like to be in Lake Charles, but the NBA (playoffs), they play at each team’s home place,” said Rogers, who led LCA to its third straight Division IV championship in his first year in charge last year. “We can’t make excuses. This is the way it is right now.”
And at least second-seeded LCA (24-9) will get to host its Division III semifinal game against No. 3 Episcopal at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the LCA Sportsplex.
“We’re just blessed that we got this game at home,” Rogers said. “I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. We’re blessed to have it here. We just got to take care of business.”
A win against Episcopal would send LCA on the road for the state championship game if top-seeded Dunham knocks off No. 5 Newman on Tuesday. But as Rogers said, LCA will have to take care of business at home against Episcopal first, which will be no small task — literally.
Episcopal features two post players, DJ Morgan and Thomas Besselman, who both stand above 6-foot-5, as well as one of the better shooting guards in the Baton Rouge area in Ricky Volland. Volland scored 44 points in an 82-70 win against Simsboro on Dec. 13 and averages 16.1 points per game.
Volland and Morgan had 22 and 14 points in Episcopal’s 58-32 win against No. 5 Northlake Christiain in the quarterfinals.
Episcopal’s 25 wins are par for the course under 24-year coach Chris Beckman. Episcopal has reached the semifinals four years in a row, having finished as the Division III runner-up to Dunham in 2018. Beckman has won at least 20 games for 20 straight seasons.
“They’re a well-rounded team,” Rogers said. “(Beckman) has a good seven solid players. They were the No. 1 seed throughout the year until late in the year, and we managed to catch them because we won district with that point. That’s the only reason why we’re playing here. We’re talking about a really great coach who’s been there for (24 years). I have a lot of respect for him as a coach. He’s done some great things.
“We just got to make sure we’re ready to play because, like I said, the size difference is going to be the difference in the game. They’re much bigger than us. They’re a very good defensive team.”
How do you counter the size advantage? The simple answer is quickness and limiting Morgan and Besselman’s touches, Rogers said.
“We’ve played some big kids this year,” Rogers said. “I don’t know if we’ve played two as big as those together at the same time. That could present a problem, but we’ve just got to put a lot of pressure on their guards and hopefully we can cause a few turnovers and make it a 94-foot game instead of a half-court game.”
Rogers is also hoping to see his team play a complete game after going cold for a stretch during a 46-30 win against St. Charles Catholic in the quarterfinals. The Knights had an 11-day break in between their last regular-season game and the quarterfinals.
“If we play bad and we win, I’m going to still be happy,” Rogers said with a laugh. “An ugly win is better than an ugly loss.”