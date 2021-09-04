The Lafayette High Mighty Lions and the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators squared off in an unexpected contest Saturday afternoon after neither could find a week 1 opponent, and it did not disappoint.
The Mighty Lions used their physicality upfront to make a late push in a 30-23 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Blue Gators.
The Mighty Lions’ offense struggled early, but they were able to cook up some late game magic with quarterback Grayson Saunier throwing the game-winning touchdown to Ethan Jean in the overtime period.
“Anytime you win, it’s good,” Mighty Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. “The way you win, that’s the tough thing. We’ve got coaches coaching their butts off, and our kids are trying their butts off, but sometimes it just doesn’t mesh. Today it looked like the signals were a little crossed between the coaches and the players, especially in that first half.
"The second half we came back a little bit and ended up winning the game, but Ascension is a tough team. They gave us everything today.”
Saunier cramped up in the third quarter and had to sit out a few plays, but he quickly re-entered the game and finished strong, throwing for 197 yards and two touchdowns along with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“It (the win) is a great feeling, but at the same time we definitely should’ve done better offensively,” Saunier said. “I’m pretty disappointed in my performance, so we’ve got to get back to work this week.
"The coaches tried to pick me up at halftime telling me what I’m doing wrong, what to correct. I tried to come out stronger in the second half, and it helped for the most part.”
The Mighty Lions made adjustments offensively after halftime, and while they still weren’t up to Figaro’s liking, they did what they needed to do to win with running back Jakaylib Anderson stepping up with 108 rushing yards.
“We were able to pound the ball a little more and run the ball offensively,” Figaro said. “We still missed some wide plays that if we’re going to do well in our league and district, we have to make those plays. He (Saunier) stressed and ran too much, that’s probably why he cramped up, but he’s young. This is his first starting, so there’s growing pains. We’ve got to grow together.”
The Lions’ defense was stout against the run, but they struggled against the deep ball, as Blue Gators’ quarterback Cade Dardar hit wide receiver Britt Campbell on several big plays, who finished with four catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
“We thought our DBs would’ve been a little bit better covering guys one-on-one,” Figaro said. “But like I said, Ascension had some good guys. When we didn’t get the pressure on, that guy (Dardar) put it up in the air, I thought it was 50-50 balls that receiver came down with, and that’s a tribute to them and their coaches.”
It was a hot, physical contest that saw both teams battle with cramps in the extreme heat, but it turned out to be a great learning experience for both considering they were otherwise going to have byes.
“I’m so proud of my kids' effort,” Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux said. “Our guys competed for over 48 minutes and battled with a lot of guys having to go both ways and battling through cramps and this and that. I’m so proud of our effort. Obviously you never want to lose a game, but I couldn’t be more proud of our guys right now even if we would’ve won.”
Next up for the Mighty Lions is another strong 2A opponent in defending four-time state champion Lafayette Christian, and while the Blue Gators won’t have to face another 5A school, they’ll be facing a formidable foe next week in Catholic of Pointe Coupee.
“Our kids fought hard today on both sides of the ball,” Figaro said. “It was a good game. The jamboree didn’t go how we wanted it to go, so that's why we needed this game. We missed plays, and we figured we pick this game up, maybe we’ll make those plays, but we missed them again. Now we’re playing a state championship team where we can’t miss these plays. You can’t miss that against a team like that (LCA), they’ll take advantage of it.”