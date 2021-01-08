St. Thomas More Cougars boys soccer coach John Plumbar admitted his first victory over the Teurlings Catholic Rebels was bittersweet.
That’s because Plumbar was the Rebels’ head coach last season, but he’s now leading the Cougars in what’s been an impressive start, and they defeated the Rebels 2-0 in a tournament contest Friday night at Moore Park.
The Cougars pounced early and controlled the game from start to finish in Plumbar’s first match against his former team.
“This is the first time we faced them (Teurlings),” Plumbar said. “Honestly that game was full of mixed emotions because those boys at Teurlings, I built a bond with. I still talk to some of those guys regularly. That was my first job as a head coach, and it meant a lot to me. It was tough for me to even leave them to go to STM, but at the end of the day, I had to make a decision that was best for me. They totally understood it, but it was tough playing those boys and seeing them on the field.”
While the Cougars played well in the win, working on finishing opportunities will be key to them reaching their full potential, as they had several chances to score more than two goals.
“I thought the boys showed up and played well,” Plumbar said. “The same problem we’ve been having throughout the season is finishing. We had a lot of chances that we didn’t finish, but overall I loved the boys’ attitude. I thought they worked great and handled business. I’m happy, I just want to see where our boys are now. We haven’t had our entire team once yet this season, so we’re just trying to find a grove and get a consistent team to be able to put out on the field.”
A Cougars’ player that didn’t have any trouble finishing was senior Ethan Mowell, scoring both goals on the night.
“He (Mowell) had a great night,” Plumbar said. “He’s a player who just has a knack for scoring goals. When the ball's popping up around the box, he’s just always being around and he's always hungry to score goals. He’s never complacent, he’s a very good player in that he’s never okay with how he played. He’s always striving to keep improving and that’s why I love him.”
Mowell scored his first goal early and delivered another right after halftime and has been one of the Cougars’ top scorers this season.
“He (Mowell) goes on these runs,” Plumbar said. “I think he’s had two hat tricks already this season, and then he may go cold. Then he’ll all of a sudden like tonight get hot again, but he’s always constantly working.”
Some other Cougars that stepped up included Christopher Williams, Nico Herman and Graham Gaudet along with goalkeeper Jack Maloney, who prevented Rebels from scoring any goals.
“I thought he (Williams) did very well,” Plumbar said. “Just finding the right groves, finding pockets. He didn’t get any goals tonight, but he just created a lot of changes that were very dangerous for us. Also Nico (Herman) just organizing our back line, he and our captain Graham (Gaudet). I’m very happy for Jack (Maloney) getting a clean sheet tonight.”
Rebels’ goalkeeper Matthew Fenn also had a strong performance, as he kept his team in the game despite a barrage of shots on goal by the Cougars down the stretch.
“Matthew (Fenn) is a hell of a keeper,” Plumbar said. “He made a lot of great saves. He’s a hell of a keeper and made some incredible saves tonight. The biggest thing is not being complacent and making sure that we’re staying hungry constantly and holding each other accountable. Some days we may miss chances, but as long as we keep striving and keeping our head up, I don’t care. That game we had a lot of snapshots, and that’s what we’ve been working on because we want to get as close to the goal as possible.”
The Cougars are off to a strong start with a core of players returning from last season’s state runner-up team, and they appear to have what it takes to keep it up.
“It’s been fun,” Plumbar said. “We’ve got a talented group of boys. I love them to death, they’re all great attitudes. We like to have fun and just have a good time. They all get along very well, and they’ve got tons of potential, so I feel like the sky’s the limit for them."