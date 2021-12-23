Over the years, there have been a number of elite high school girls basketball players in the Acadiana area.
Many have gone on to play college basketball, and some have taken it to the next level. Kim Perrot, DeTrina White and Sheri Sam — who all played at Acadiana High — went on to WNBA careers.
Lafayette Christian’s Jada Richard hopes to have her name added to that list.
The 5-foot-7 Richard is among the best basketball players in the state.
“I’ve been around a lot of really good women’s basketball players in my time,” said LCA coach Errol Rogers, who coached All-Americans Tan White and Latoya Thomas as an assistant at Mississippi State. “Jada is a special kid. Her basketball IQ is off the charts.”
Richard, whose mother Cynthia Guillory played at Southern, is a scoring machine who can get points in many ways.
“I was born into basketball with my mom playing in college and my dad playing in high school,” said Richard, who is averaging 30.3 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals per game for the 12-3 Knights. “I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. It is the only sport I play.”
Her ability was especially evident in LCA's past two games. The sophomore guard scored 52 points in a 59-58 win over Southern Lab and had 55 in a 72-69 overtime loss to John Curtis.
“Jada could score 50 points every game if she wanted to,” Rogers said. “But she looks for her teammates. In the game against Southern Lab, the last two possessions of the game, she found people open to help us take the lead. Jada is the kind of player who makes everyone around her better. She’s special.”
There’s not much Richard can’t do on a basketball court, Rogers said.
“Jada can shoot,” Rogers said. “She can shoot the (3-pointer), (shoot from) mid-range, and she can get to the rim. She can pass the ball, and her vision is unreal. For Jada, the ball is on a string.”
While her basketball skills are off the charts, her work ethic sets her apart.
“After we finish up practicing, Jada doesn’t go home and watch TV or anything like that,” Rogers said. “She goes right back to the gym with (trainer) Marcus (Onezime) for another hour to an hour and a half. That’s not to say basketball is her life, but Jada wants to be great. She believes in order to be great, she has to put in the work and time so she can be great.”
“Jada wants to be in the gym so much that I often have to protect her from herself,” Onezime said. “If she is allowed to do so, Jada would be at the gym every day. Getting her out of the gym is hard to do. But it is that work ethic and commitment that has played a major role in her success.”
Richard, who has a 4.0 GPA, credits her mom for the work ethic.
“I want to be great,” she said. “My mom has always told me that in order to be great at something, you have to be willing to make some sacrifices. If I’m diligent and determined in getting better at my craft, everything else will fall into place. I don’t have time to watch TV. If I do, then I’m watching college basketball. I’m rarely home, so when I am home, I’m more than likely sleeping.”
When asked what’s the key to her game, Richard answered “confidence.”
“Confidence is everything,” she said. “I know my ability. I know what I’m capable of doing, so when the time comes, I have to be ready to take control.”
Among the things Rogers and Onezime love about Richard is how humble she is despite the success and attention she has received.
“Jada doesn’t do a lot of whooping and hollering," Rogers said. "She just lets her play do the talking. I think she needs to be more vocal, but she is just a great kid.”
“Success isn’t something that Jada wears on her shoulders or on her sleeve,” Onezime said. “She’s not going to brag or boast about anything. Her success is something that she never speaks about.”
Nothing is guaranteed, but Rogers and Onezime said they expect Richard to play college basketball at a major Division I program.
If so, that would be a dream come true for Richard, who has received offers from UL, Houston, Southern Miss, Eastern Kentucky, UL-Monroe and UNO.
“I want whatever it is God wants for me,” Richard said. “Whether that’s a big basketball program or a smaller basketball program. I just want what God wants."