Some high school basketball programs in Louisiana make trips to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament look easy, and in the split era, the road to get there may not be as treacherous as it once was.
But for others, deep postseason runs are more infrequent. Take the Abbeville boys basketball program for example. Since Berwick Hamilton became the Wildcats coach in 2006, Abbeville has reached the Top 28 tournament twice, and it came in back-to-back years (2010 and 2011). The Wildcats lost to Carroll in their first state final appearance in 2011, a game shrouded in controversial officiating in the fourth quarter.
“I remember it like yesterday,” Hamilton said. “But you can’t look back. You have to deal with what you have at hand right now.”
But a lull has followed that success earlier this decade. Abbeville snuck into the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 32 seed in 2012 and then missed the postseason altogether in three of next four years. It wasn’t until 2017 did the Wildcats win their next playoff game, and they bowed out in the first round last year.
So in some ways, fifth-seeded Abbeville’s appearance in the quarterfinals this year feels like the first time.
“It’s been a few years,” Hamilton said. “These kids have heard about (the 2011 final run), but they don’t know anything about it or have experienced it this deep into the playoffs.”
And to get to Lake Charles, the Wildcats (25-6) will have to beat one of those programs that makes Top 28 appearances look easy — fourth-seeded Madison Prep.
The defending-champion Chargers have reached the semifinals every season since 2012, and they have done it in different classifications, too. They claimed the Class B title in 2013, the Class 1A crown in 2015, the Class 2A championship in 2016 and 2017 and the Class 3A trophy in 2018. Madison Prep also finished as the Class 1A runner-up in in 2014.
The Chargers are 11-2 in the state tournament.
So how do you beat a team so accustomed to winning quarterfinals?
“Well, I don’t know,” Hamilton said with a hearty chuckle. “It’s going to take a super effort. We’re going there. They’re long, they’re big, they have tradition, they’re at home. We’re just going to have to play the best game of the season. I don’t think we can run up and down the court with them. I mean, I know that. So we’re going to have to come up with some type of game plan that’s going to get them out of their comfort zone.”
But the outcome of the this matchup won’t diminish what the Wildcats accomplished this season. They have won 10 more games than they did a season ago, a year in which they started the season 7-13, and entered the 2019 playoffs as the No. 5 seed, 22 spots higher than where they were seeded last season.
Three seniors in the backcourt — Tyrese Sam, Jurvonta Decuir and Tarrius Campbell — and more consistency in Hamilton’s rotation has helped Abbeville get to this point.
“It is luxury because (any) one of those kids can run the point,” Hamilton said of his experience in the backcourt. “They understand what is we’re trying to do. We run that dribble-drive offense, so it fits their ability and their talent level. They run it so well. They’re compatible to each other. They understand what we’re going to do. It makes a big difference.”