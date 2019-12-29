Third-year coach Darrell Caesar and the Rayne Wolves are riding a wave of momentum as they prepare to face New Iberia in the finals of the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout on Sunday night.
The Wolves (13-6) have been busy in December with 16 games under their belt thus far.
At one point, Rayne lost four out of five before embarking on their current five-game winning streak that includes victories over Peabody Magnet (15-3) and St. Martinville (14-2) the past two days.
Buoyed by Leon Smith's 25 points, the Wolves erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to edge Peabody 68-67 on Saturday.
"Leon Smith has been averaging 30 points per game in the tournament," Caesar said. "He made the game-winning shot with a three-point play against Peabody.
"He's a 6-foot-4 senior who plays hard. He plays with a motor and gives you 100%."
Antonio Cormier added 10 points to send the Wolves into the championship game vs. NISH (12-1).
"Antonio is a 5-foot-10 senior point guard who is our floor general," Caesar said. "He does it all offensively and defensively, getting everybody involved. At the same time, he's shooting the ball extremely well from the 3-point line.
"During the tournament, he's hit 70% percent of his 3-pointers. He's taking good shots and picking them at the right time."
Cormier had two of his team's five 3-pointers vs. Peabody. Tayshaun and Kaleb Colomb, one of three sets of brothers on the Rayne roster, combined for 12 points with three 3-pointers.
"We have a few shooters on the team," Caesar said. "Tayshaun and Kaleb shoot it well. The unique thing about this team is that we have three sets of brothers, and that's a big part of our success.
"Lance Smith, a sophomore, is Leon's younger brother. He's a flashy player who comes off the bench. Deshawn Cormier, Antonio's younger brother, is a freshman who is a big motivator for us. He's a young guy who will be real good in the future."
Rico Price (6-2, Jr.) added 12 points in the semifinals for Rayne, which reached the first round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
"Rico has stepped up for us at the No. 4, the power forward position," his coach said. "Also, we have a senior who comes off the bench, Don Charles, who sparks us defensively."
According to Caesar, his team's defense could be the key ingredient for success the rest of the way.
"We need to play defense like we've been playing," he said. "It's always good to ride the wave, but there's a long way to go. We can't get too excited right now because we want to be playing at the end of the year.
"We play with a lot of heart. That's the strength of this team. We're a very scrappy team that is starting to believe. We still need to work on the little things like blocking out. Since we're small, that's critical. Rebounding is a main concern because we're so small, and we need to take more charges."