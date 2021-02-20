The Opelousas Tigers were shaping up to be one of the top teams in contention for the Class 4A title after being ranked No. 4 overall with a 15-4 record, but it appears that none of those wins will count.
The Tigers had to forfeit all 15 of their wins, according to the LHSAA websit,e and appear to be in the same boat as fellow Class 4A contender Peabody, which recently had to forfeit 20 wins and won't be participating in the playoffs next week.
With both the Tigers and the defending champion Peabody out of the playoff picture, the 4A bracket could be wide open for area teams such as Westgate, Cecilia, Beau Chene and Northside to make a run.
The specific details as to why the Tigers had to forfeit are yet to be confirmed.