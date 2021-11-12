From 2006 to 2013, the Episcopal School of Academy volleyball program played in the Division V state final.
However, the past seven seasons Falcons have fallen short of ending their season on the last day of the tournament.
But that drought ended on Friday, as the Falcons defeated Westminster 3-2 in a thriller semifinal match by scores of 25-18, 14-25, 19-25, 28-26 and 15-12 to advance to a final for the first time since 2013.
“This is insane,” Falcons coach Sara Robichaux said. “I am so glad that we were able to do it for these seniors. They’ve earned it, and they’ve worked so hard to get here. Now, there is just one final step. We just have to finish it out.”
The Falcons, who will face the Country Day, a 3-0 winner against McGehee, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, also did it for Robichaux, who celebrated her birthday on Friday.
“They were asking me what I wanted for my birthday,” Robichaux said. “I told them all I wanted for my birthday was a win and they gave it to me. This was the best birthday gift they could give me. I can’t think of anything much better than a win.”
ESA, which improved to 30-15 overall, never wavered despite dropping back-to-back games and being on the brink of elimination after winning the opening game.
“We knew it would be a battle,” Robichaux said. “We were 1-1 against them coming into this match. We beat them in five during a regular season match, and they beat us in three at a tournament. This was the most fun I have had watching my kids elevate their game while being stressed. As crazy and stressful as this match was, it was cool to see my kids elevate and develop as players.”
The Falcons’ top performers were Peyton Stokley (17 kills, 16 assists, 6 aces, two blocks), Eleanor Cowan (9 kills, two blocks), Graycee Cline (16 digs, five aces) and Camille Movassaghi (12 digs).
“The key for us was our serving,” Robichaux said. “In the games that we loss, our serving had dipped down. I told the girls serving is the only thing that no one else is a part of. Focus on what we need to do when serving and we’ll be fine. When we did well in serving, we played better.”
The Crusaders, who finished 27-14, were led by Abigail Cunningham (11 kills, 52 digs), Carlie Horton (10 kills, six aces, 36 digs), Ada Horton (74 assists), Blakelyn Romero (six blocks) and Anna Ware (60 assists).
“Having the fans here was huge,” Robichaux said. “To have that kind of support was a difference-maker for us.”