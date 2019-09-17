Despite losing 16 seniors, including two backs that combined for more than 2,500 yards rushing from last year's squad, the Kaplan Pirates are running the football again like a well-oiled machine.
In Week 1, four different Pirates rushed for at least 60 yards in a 32-12 win at Franklin.
On Friday, Drake Lejeune (13 carries, 133 yards) and Hayes Abshire (21-157, 2 touchdowns) continued the ground assault in a 32-7 win over North Vermilion.
"We have some runners, and our offensive line will open some holes," said Kaplan coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief. "Although we're getting better daily, we have missed more steps than you could imagine.
"We're still very young and we have lineman problems. What do we need to work on? Everything, starting with fundamentals, which have been good but not consistent."
The youthful Kaplan defense was effective against North Vermilion, holding Darius Gilliam and Kendrick Baudoin to a combined 83 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Moreover, Gilliam managed only 44 yards passing with an interception after throwing for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.
"We have some babies on our defense," said Lotief, who is replacing six starters on that side of the ball. "They're new kids, but they're getting better. That's a good thing. Bend but don't break — that's our motto."
According to Lotief, the sixth-ranked Pirates are trying to overcome a rash of injuries as they travel to Church Point.
"We're holding holes together with Scotch Tape," said Lotief, who declined to name any specific players that could miss time. "We're one layer from everything busting loose. It's scary because we're not deep at all."
Last year, Church Point handed Kaplan a 30-24 loss.
"They're better than their record," Lotief said of the 0-2 Bears, who have lost to Notre Dame and 5A Southside. "And they're tougher than the other two teams we've faced."
Lotief said his team must master the basics to win Friday.
"Fundamentals will be key for us, lining up correctly and executing what we do," he said. "Sometimes, we find a way not to do it. We're trying to simplify things as much as we can. We have a little system and are getting better.
"The kids are starting to trust each other more and trust us as coaches. I'm pleased that some of our senior guys, like Austen Hebert, Gabe Campbell, Kobe Bates, Nathan Sistrunk and Willis Gaspard, are providing leadership. They're grabbing the younger kids and pulling them along."
Backup QB steps up for Port Barre
Port Barre hasn't had a winning season since 2013, but the Red Devils are riding high at 2-0 after defeating two 4A opponents — Tara and Beau Chene.
"We finally have a seasoned team with 14 seniors," said Port Barre coach Craig Stevens. "We had a good summer program where they worked hard. A lot of this senior group has been together since they were freshmen. There's a lot of camaraderie."
The Red Devils revamped their offense after scoring only 31 points during a 2-8 season in 2018.
"We went to the Wing-T this year," Stevens said. "Our offensive coordinator, Brent Angelle, is doing a great job. We had 300 yards rushing last week (in a 28-7 win over Beau Chene)."
In Week 1, backup quarterback Evan Hatten rallied the Devils from a halftime deficit by completing all three of his passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
"Our starting quarterback, Kyeron Malveaux, took a hit to the knee and went out for the rest of the game," Stevens said. "We were down eight points at halftime and scored on the last play of the third quarter. To their credit, our defense hung in there and allowed only 120 yards rushing."
Malveaux returned to the lineup in Week 2 and rushed for a game-high 120 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
"Losing (Malveaux) in the opener did hurt our morale a little at first," Stevens said. "The quarterback is a big part of what we do."
Opelousas Catholic (2-0) travels to Port Barre Thursday. The Vikings won last year's matchup 18-13.
"On the one hand, it's hard to say it's a rivalry game when one team wins all the time," Stevens said. "We haven't beaten OC in seven or eight years. They've had our number.
"But the schools are only six miles apart, and we played them close last year. We had a chance to win. Even though it's a Thursday night, I'm expecting a big crowd on both sides. Both teams are undefeated."
WCA quickly matches 2018 win total
Another program that went 2-8 last year, Westminster Christian Academy, is undefeated ahead of this week's matchup with Hanson Memorial.
"Our early success is due to everybody buying in," second-year coach Patrick Clarkston said. "Coming in last year, there were some people who didn't buy all the way in. I've been pleased. We just need to keep building on things."
The Crusaders have been proficient running the football with three different ball carriers topping the 100-yard mark in a 26-14 defeat of Delcambre in Week 1.
"The Wing-T is like the split-back veer offense," Clarkston said. "It's been around forever. Some coaches add the Wing-T to the spread and other offenses, but I'm traditional. I can't see me doing anything else offensively."
The Crusaders have already won more games on the field than in 2018, which included a forfeit victory over Ridgewood Prep.
"Everybody likes a winner, and our kids have been getting patted on the back," Clarkston said. "They truly deserve it. The atmosphere has been really good. With football starting off the school year, how football goes is oftentimes how other sports go. We hope to continue our success."
Clarkston said his offensive coordinator, Matthew Standiford, has done a great job.
"Our kids are doing what they're supposed to do," the WCA coach said. "We tell them that if we fail, it's because the coaches didn't put them in the right position. We've done a great job blocking. We want to keep controlling the clock and wear other teams down. We don't have many kids so strength and conditioning are key."
The Crusaders' three-pronged rushing attack is led by fullback Bryant Moore (50 carries, 293 yards, 4 TDs) and wingbacks Landon Devillier (25-293, 5 TDs) and Cade Lyons (15-160, 2 TDs).