YOUNGSVILLE — The competition wasn't stiff and the outcomes never in doubt, but Ascension is moving on in the Division III baseball playoffs after a 16-1 win over Patrick Taylor on Saturday.

The Blue Gators completed the sweep of the Tigers after combining Saturday’s win with a 15-0 win in Game 1 Friday. Sean Michael Brady was 2-for-4 Saturday with a two-run home run, his second of the year.

AES coach Lonnie Landry said he liked that the Blue Gators came out and got the job done with ease Saturday.

“I like the way our pitchers threw strikes and I felt like our batters had some good, quality at-bats,” Landry said. “When we made outs, they were productive outs.”

AES scored only one run through the first three innings and Landry offered no excused for the Blue Gators flat start. In the fourth inning, however, AES scored 10 runs on six hits and put the game away for good.

“Patrick Taylor stayed in the game and they didn’t give in,” Landry said. “Eventually we put the ball in play and put the pressure on them. In high school baseball, if you put pressure on them, good things can happen and that’s what happened there.”

Preston Ocmand picked up the win in Game 2 after Brady’s win in Game 1 Friday. Landry said he was pleased with both pitchers and said the goal now is the same as it was when the postseason began: take it one game at a time.

“Our goal today was to move to the next round,” Landry said. “Today we did that and our goal in the next round will be to do the same thing.”