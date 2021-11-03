Lafayette Christian Academy has made it official.
The Knights will be playing up to Class 4A for at least the next two seasons despite having Class 2A enrollment numbers.
The decision was announced as part of a memo sent out to all LCA families Wednesday morning.
Essentially, LCA will be replacing Carencro as a Class 4A athletic department in Lafayette Parish with the recent news that the Golden Bears are moving up to Class 5A.
The redistricting process isn't official until January, but theoretically LCA will be in the same district as St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Westgate and Northside.
The new Class 5A alignment will more complicated. District 3-5A could become a nine-team district, or perhaps the three Calcasieu Parish teams could go north to join a Central Louisiana district with Pineville and Alexandria.
.