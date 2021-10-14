Since 2015, the St. Thomas More Cougars’ football program has either won the state championship or finished as state runner-up every year except for 2017.
In those six seasons, the Cougars won three state championships (2020, 2019 and 2016) and finished state runner-up twice (2018 and 2015), but only once did they accomplish the feat of reaching the title game following a slow start to the regular season.
That was in 2016, when the Cougars were 3-3 through the first six weeks of the season before winning seven in a row including a 54-29 win over Parkview Baptist in the Division II championship.
Now, the two-time Division II state champion Cougars are testing their ability to overcome a slow start once again, standing 2-4 overall and 0-1 in league play heading into Friday's home encounter with Teurlings Catholic.
“I remember times where we’ve started 2-3 and another time, we were 1-3,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “I remember a year we were 1-2 to start the season and went on to win the state championship. So, while we have been tried before, this has been one of the toughest seasons we’ve ever had to deal with.”
Under head coach Jim Hightower, the Cougars have never had a losing season. In fact, the Cougars have qualified for the football playoffs in 33 consecutive years. However, this season, with the way they have started combined with the strength of District 5-4A and that they are without star quarterback Walker Howard, an LSU commit, could either streak be in jeopardy?
“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon has been our mantra for the past five to seven years,” Savoie said. “Our focus has been on buying into the process and grinding each week so that we are where we want to be at the end of the year. We want to be good. We want to be the best that we can be. If our best is winning another state championship, that is what we want. Or, if our best is competing through district and making a deep run through the playoffs, then that is what we want. In the end, we just want to be the best that we can be.”
Making this next matchup even more interesting is that it's the crosstown Catholic school rival Teurlings (5-1, 0-1), which is coming off its first loss of the season 60-30 to Carencro.
“STM is the next opponent up,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “When you start to view games as a fan or parent, that’s when it gets dangerous. We don’t want to build up any one game to be bigger than the next one.”
Charpentier understands what STM’s record states and that Howard is out, but he believes the Cougars “are still a very good team.”
“Look, they have an unbelievable player in Walker who isn’t available for them,” Charpentier said, “but they still have a lot of good players on their roster. They have a lot of good players, pride and tradition, so it is going to be a good game.”
The Cougars are using two sophomores at quarterback in Sam Altman and Will Taylor, both of whom have done a good job, according to Savoie.
“The structure of our offense hasn’t changed, but from play-calling standpoint it has,” Savoie said. “There are some plays that lends itself to Walker’s skillset and his skillset is very unique, so we wouldn’t ask Sam or Will to do those things. But the offense and what we want to do remains the same.”
Charpentier believes the things that ailed his Rebels in the disappointing loss to Carencro are fixable.
“Against Carencro, we made some critical errors that just piled up,” Charpentier said. “We know that we have to play complementary football in terms of offense and defense. Last week against Carencro, I feel like offensively we put our defense in some bad situations because we did not take care of the football. Turnovers and giving a team short fields are recipes for disaster.”
“Against Carencro, Teurlings had a lot of uncharacteristic things that didn’t go right for them,” Savoie said. “Carencro also was the first team to kind of bottle (Kentrell) Prejean up. For us, we’re going to have to find ways to limit him.”
In addition to limiting Prejean, who has 30 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns, the Cougars must improve on third down conversions after converting only 1-of-13 against Westgate last week.
“If we’re going to be successful, we have to be better on third downs, protect the football and make our possessions count on the scoreboard,” Savoie said. “Third down conversions have been a big focus for us this week – and it is every week – but we know we must be better on third downs to be successful.”