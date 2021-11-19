“I’m puzzled as to why college coaches are not knocking his door right now,” St. Martinville Tigers head coach said about his quarterback Tanner Harrison’s performance in Friday’s 62-28 Class 3A road regional win over Iota on Friday.
Eight of St. Martinville’s nine touchdowns were rushing touchdowns. St. Martinville’s running attack was led by sophomore running back Steven Blanco who had three rushing touchdowns and Harrison who had two rushing touchdowns.
“Our blockers did a great job creating space for us at the first and second levels so we have time to make our move,” Harrison said.
Tigers' coach Vincent DeRouen kept going to his runners as much as he could during the game because they were so successful running the football.
“We always tell them the ball doesn’t get heavy,” DeRouen said. “We are going to keep feeding them. Both those kids really work hard in practice and our offensive line creates a lot of situations so they (Blanco and Harrison) can do what they do best.”
Harrison had an excellent night throwing the football as well. He showcased his arm strength with a 64-yard passing touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Cullen Charles.
“I feel like no one can guard my receivers,” Harrison said. “I feel like they are the best because they are the best. So I always feel like they are open.”
DeRouen spoke about how beneficial it is to have a dual threat quarterback like Harrison.
“We don’t want to be one dimensional,” DeRouen said. “If they take away something we can go to our Plan B,”
Defensively for St. Martinville, things started a bit rocky after being up 14-0 early in the 1st quarter. Iota was able to turn the game around briefly and go up 21-20 at the end of the first quarter.
That was Iota’s first and only lead of the game and St. Martinville’s defense did not allow another score until 2:44 minutes left in the game. St. Martinville’s also intercepted Iota which led to a 14-yard touchdown run by Harrison.
“It was just the breaks of the game early on, I’m glad they buckled down because most of our mistakes were just brain cramps,” DeRouen said. “It wasn’t anything physical, just some stuff mentally, we weren’t focused. But, once we focused we worked pretty good and they scored on our JV (junior varsity) at the end.”
Penalties were St. Martinville’s worst enemy in the first half of the game. It seemed like every big play they made was called back for a penalty. But, they were able to clean it up in the second half.
“Work on technique, just like we do at practice,” DeRouen told his team at halftime. “It seemed like it started to work for us at the end.”
St. Martinville will continue its playoff journey on their home field as they welcome the Lutcher Bulldogs next week in the quarterfinal round.