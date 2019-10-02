ACA.jamboreefriday.020.090119
Notre Dame's C.J. Thibodeaux (41) runs the ball against Southside during the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More841313128315
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic83126211217
Dillon Monette, Southside631133104010
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic56101192915
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic5710818448
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge4578184010
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal347217317
Brennon Landry, Westgate326426496
Xan Saunier, Lafayette396116076
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist6011145993
Luke LeBlanc, Erath417915317
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia335625246
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame304525166
Marquis Garrett, Crowley394944945
Alex Soileau, Cecilia264433944
Montaze Sam, Northwest307423836
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion324913773
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice254723453
Dawson Wallace, Iota204613264
Zy Alexander, Loreauville152913033
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame967479
Luke Doucet, Iota6372911
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point715735
Dillan Monette, Acadiana504559
Danarious Journet, Cecilia654523
Kendrell Williams, Carencro534488
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund564443
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath754255
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian374165
Parker Nunez, Delcambre464133
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion814016
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal523803
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana653723
Derezz Landry, Lafayette343715
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian353651
Hayes Abshire, Kaplan673583
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville333532
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge773446
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia533393
Deon Ardoin, Eunice483305
Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion593284
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More463222
Traylon Prejean, Carencro363204
Kevion Sophus, Westgate433035
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia482973
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge195967
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More304727
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic174188
Jack Pruitt, Southside214146
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside234073
Malik Nabers, Comeaux163834
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate163313
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic142713
Colton Punch, Erath112364
Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal112323
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian122153
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic152122
KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia122112
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice162101
Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame62092
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic172041
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal62042
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More122023
Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic152003
Ethan Howard, Cecilia91982
Noah Fontenot, Teurlings Catholic121873
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette71873
Germonie Davis, Cecilia121811
Moe Maxille, Vermilion Catholic141721
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic111701
