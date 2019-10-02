|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|84
|131
|3
|1283
|15
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|83
|126
|2
|1121
|7
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|63
|113
|3
|1040
|10
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|56
|101
|1
|929
|15
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|57
|108
|1
|844
|8
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|45
|78
|1
|840
|10
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|34
|72
|1
|731
|7
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|32
|64
|2
|649
|6
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|39
|61
|1
|607
|6
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|60
|111
|4
|599
|3
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|41
|79
|1
|531
|7
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|33
|56
|2
|524
|6
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|30
|45
|2
|516
|6
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|39
|49
|4
|494
|5
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|26
|44
|3
|394
|4
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|30
|74
|2
|383
|6
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|32
|49
|1
|377
|3
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|25
|47
|2
|345
|3
|Dawson Wallace, Iota
|20
|46
|1
|326
|4
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|15
|29
|1
|303
|3
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|96
|747
|9
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|63
|729
|11
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|71
|573
|5
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|50
|455
|9
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|65
|452
|3
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|53
|448
|8
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|56
|444
|3
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|75
|425
|5
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|37
|416
|5
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|46
|413
|3
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|81
|401
|6
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|52
|380
|3
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|65
|372
|3
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|34
|371
|5
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|35
|365
|1
|Hayes Abshire, Kaplan
|67
|358
|3
|Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
|33
|353
|2
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|77
|344
|6
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|53
|339
|3
|Deon Ardoin, Eunice
|48
|330
|5
|Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion
|59
|328
|4
|Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
|46
|322
|2
|Traylon Prejean, Carencro
|36
|320
|4
|Kevion Sophus, Westgate
|43
|303
|5
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|48
|297
|3
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|19
|596
|7
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|30
|472
|7
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|17
|418
|8
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|21
|414
|6
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|23
|407
|3
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|16
|383
|4
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|16
|331
|3
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|14
|271
|3
|Colton Punch, Erath
|11
|236
|4
|Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal
|11
|232
|3
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|12
|215
|3
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|15
|212
|2
|KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia
|12
|211
|2
|Traelyn Cooper, Eunice
|16
|210
|1
|Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame
|6
|209
|2
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|17
|204
|1
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal
|6
|204
|2
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|12
|202
|3
|Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic
|15
|200
|3
|Ethan Howard, Cecilia
|9
|198
|2
|Noah Fontenot, Teurlings Catholic
|12
|187
|3
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|7
|187
|3
|Germonie Davis, Cecilia
|12
|181
|1
|Moe Maxille, Vermilion Catholic
|14
|172
|1
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|11
|170
|1