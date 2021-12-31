It's all in the family for the North Central Hurricanes, who captured the 39th annual Sunkist Shootout championship with a 62-55 win at St. Thomas More on Thursday.
The nephew/uncle tandem of De'Vion Lavergne and Reginald Stoner Jr. worked well for the Hurricanes, who defeated Teurlings Catholic, Southside and STM in the tourney.
Lavergne, who was named Mr. Basketball as the tourney's top performer, scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Stoner added 19 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"I think we played well as a unit," Lavergne said. "We had good rotation. Coach (Basil Brown II) gave us a game plan, put us in the right position, and we came out and executed it."
The Hurricanes (16-3) trailed 15-9 early in the second quarter after Cougars point guard Evan Savoy lobbed a pass to forward Chad Jones near the basket.
North Central answered with an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers by Stoner and Lavergne, and a Stoner steal that led to a lay-up.
"The first quarter was great," Cougars coach Danny Broussard said. "We played to our game plan. But we knew going in it wasn't a good matchup for us. They have a lot of athleticism and a lot of length with four shooters who can score.
"Their constant pressure is really good. North Central reminds me of college teams that go into transition. When they get a steal, they're going to get a lay-up."
The Cougars (14-3) turned the ball over 17 times, 12 in the first half. North Central, which finished with 12 steals, stretched its lead to 59-45 in the fourth quarter.
Lavergne, a 6-foot-3 junior who scored 16 points in the first half, shot 9 of 16 from the floor and sank all four of his free throw attempts.
Stoner, who was named to the All Tournament Team, made three 3-pointers. Mckinnis Savoie added 13 points with five rebounds and a couple of high-flying dunks.
"They played great,'' Brown said of Lavergne and Stoner. "We lean on them to pull us through. De'Vion definitely knows how to score the basketball. He plays good defense.
"Reggie is a defensive stalwart. We love what he does for us defensively. Those guys really have been pulling us through, and we're counting on them to continue that for the next part of the season."
Christian Landry led the Cougars with 13 points. Jones added 11 points. Patrick Doherty chipped in nine points and Savoy had seven assists.
"I like where we're at right now," Broussard said. "We have a ways to go, but we're farther along than I thought we'd be. We lost a lot of experience from last year.
"We've been to tournaments on three consecutive weekends. We haven't had many practices. We're excited that we've learned some things about our weaknesses, and now we have to go to work."
When the playoffs roll around, the Cougars will be seeking their fourth straight state championship.
North Central won back-to-back Class 1A crowns in 2019 and 2020. Last season, the top-seeded Hurricanes were upset by No. 4 Arcadia in the semifinals.
The Hurricanes were able to knock off STM despite foul trouble. Michael Dixon fouled out, and Aaron Johnson picked up his third foul early in the second quarter.
"We had to go deep into the bench tonight," Brown said. "Everybody played, and everybody gave us something. That's the goal. We're trying to facilitate everybody being ready to play. If I call your name, come give us something. We did that tonight."