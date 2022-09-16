ERATH - When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and duo of backs delivered.
Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns to pull away in the second half to beat Catholic High 30-20 Thursday night.
Erath now stands 2-1 on the season after dropping its opener to Loreauville.
"Lynkon didn't have a good night but I rotated Blake and Mason in the backfield and they carried us," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. "The offensive line blocked for them, they ran their tails off and they are exhausted right now and I can't say that I blame them.
"This team is resilient. They had a lot of bad things happen to them tonight and the found a way to battle back and come out with the win."
The bad things started with Romero. The junior quarterback completed only 8 of 22 passes for 82 yards and four interceptions, including one on the goal line as the Bobcats were heading for a score.
It continued on Catholic High's first possession of the game as the Panthers ran a flea-flicker that turned into a 43 yard touchdown pass from Luke Landry to Christopher Greene and a 7-0 CHS lead less than two minutes into the game.
"They caught us flat-footed on that play," LeBlanc said. "Then they caught us again on another play that they had a 30 yard game on. We missed some tackles and we missed some opportunities tonight but we kept plugging away."
The plugging came from Dautreuil, Hebert and the defense.
Dautreuil had touchdown runs of 22 and 28 yards for the Bobcats. The second run put Erath up for good at 20-14 in the third quarter.
That was followed on the ensuing kick off by a stellar defensive play when Bo Lancon stole the ball from the Catholic High runner and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown and a 27-14 lead.
"The run game was there tonight," Hebert said. "They kept taking a linebacker out of the box and we are going to run it when there is only one linebacker in the box.
"Props to the offensive line. The holes were there and it was Blake and my job to hit the holes and make the cuts. Coach was calling the plays that that's what we were doing."
For Catholic High coach Scott Wattigny, it was a disappointing third straight loss to open the season, but the Panthers' boss was pleased to see some offense from his team after being shut out in week one against Vermilion Catholic and only scored seven points in week two against Parkview Baptist.
"It was a 14-point swing within two minutes," Wattigny said. "We were leading 14-13 and we have a bad punt, give up the touchdown and then we fumble the ball on the return and they score.
"But even with that, we found a way to get into the end zone. We had some explosive plays, some good drives and we are seeing the benefits of what we are trying to do offensively. We just have to figure out a way to get a win."
Even with a two-game win streak going, Hebert said that Erath still has a lot of work to do.
"We can't rest," he said. "We need to keep working if we want to finish the season where we want to be. We know that we have a tough games coming up and we all need to keep going."