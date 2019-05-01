Teurlings Catholic baseball coach Mike Thibodeaux is as passionate a coach as you’re going to find.

So it shouldn’t surprise many that his concerns are greatly heightened as his No. 3-seeded and three-time state champion Rebels prepare for their Division II state quarterfinal best-of-three home series with the St. Charles Comets.

Thibodeaux simply remembers last year’s quarterfinal showdown between the same two programs all too well.

“St. Charles was incredible last year,” Thibodeaux said. “They weren’t the most talented team, but that St. Charles team we beat last year was the best baseball team I’ve faced since I’ve been at Teurlings. They were just so impressive in everything they did, and they’ve basically got the same team back.”

This weekend’s series is scheduled to begin with game one at 4 p.m. Friday and game two at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“They just took such great approaches at the plate,” Thibodeaux said. “They’re just a team that’s not going to beat themselves, so you have to be ready.”

Last year’s quarterfinal series didn’t start out very well for Thibodeaux’s Rebels. St. Charles threatened to end the Rebels’ season prematurely with a 4-1 win over Teurlings.

If the Rebels doubted the fire deep within their coach, they got a vivid reminder after that game one loss. His emotional postgame speech apparently pushed the Rebels to dig deep enough inside themselves that no team threatened them the rest of the way.

Teurlings beat St. Charles 11-7 and 11-1 to advance and then handled Parkview Baptist 5-2 and University 10-3 in Sulphur to nail down the program’s third consecutive state crown.

“It’s just such a mental test against a team like that,” Thibodeaux said. “The only way to beat a team of that caliber is to reach an elite level of mental toughness.”

So far, Thibodeaux likes what he’s seen out of his team in that area this season.

“I think we’re ready,” he said. “I’ve been talking to them about that since day one. It’s baseball, so it’s hard to be at your best every time out.”

One thing his Rebels (25-9) have going for them is the return of All-State pitcher Peyton LeJeune, but he’s not a one-man staff. Braxton Gallet, Reid Godchaux, Connor Macip and Ben Tate are all options.

“We have arms,” Thibodeaux said. “St. Charles is in a pretty similar situation with two really good pitchers and some very capable guys behind them.”

Offensively, the Rebels received a blow with the loss of junior Cameron Delhomme to a knee injury. He was the lineup’s two-hole hitter.

In his absence, Teurlings is led offensively by LeJeune (.470), Ty LeBlanc (.400), Landon Trosclair (.392) and Connor Dickinson (.368).

And Thibodeaux warns against not focusing on Dain Turner.

“Dain’s finally getting into form in the last five or six games,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s the playoffs, so it’s Dain time. It’s in the playoffs when he plays his best baseball.”

The winner between the Rebels and Comets (27-7) will meet the St. Thomas More-E.D. White winners in the semifinals at 7 p.m. next Thursday in Sulphur.