Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux has been here before, so don’t expect his staff to overlook the obvious when his No. 7-seeded Bears host No. 26 Rayne in the opening round of the nonselect Division II bracket.
In 2011, the seeds were exactly the same and the 5-5 Wolves knocked off his 8-2 Bears in the first round.
“We’re very wary of where we are this Friday night,” Arceneaux said of a 7 p.m. home matchup between Church Point (9-1) and Rayne (5-5).
The big difference in this scenario is Church Point is coming off a humbling 44-28 loss to Iota for the district title, as opposed to beating Eunice for the league crown in 2011.
“The one thing we preached all week is the margin of error from this point on is very small,” Arceneaux said. “One mistake could be the difference between moving on or going home.”
Also concerning to Church Point’s staff is Monday was the first practice the Bears have had after a loss in three seasons after Iota snapped Church Point's 31-game regular-season win streak.
“We put together two good days of practice, probably two of the better days in the last couple of weeks,” Arceneaux said.
The other reason to be wary is the two teams played in Week 3 and Church Point escaped with a 52-47 in a wild contest that included three kickoff returns for touchdowns and a fumble return for another score.
Consequently, Rayne enters the contest both confident it can compete with Church Point, but also with respect for the Bears’ history as a top-notch rushing attack.
“The familiarity helps in that the kids feel like they’re capable of winning, but at the same time we also know how good their program has been,” Rayne coach Kaine Guidry said.
Rayne rode its strong passing game to a playoff appearance, led by quarterback Dylan Judice (113 of 212 passing for 1,775 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions) and wide receivers Korey Malone (45 receptions for 714 yards, eight TDs) and Kylin Wheeler (42-686, nine TDs).
“Wheeler and Malone have the ability to beat you deep, catch screen passes and go a long way and possess the ball,” Guidry said. “But the key for us is, I feel like we need to try to run the ball and be as balanced as we can as well.”
The biggest obstacle for Rayne's upset bid could be finding a way to limit Church Point’s rushing attack led by quarterback Jaden Reese (91 carries for 786 yards, 16 TDs), wingback Tylon Citizen (107-1,464, 21 TDs) and fullback Jalon Reese (83-587, eight TDs).
“It’s tough on the defense,” Guidry said. “The quarterback has a fullback’s mentality and they run the speed sweep really well.”
Citizen rushed for 164 yards and three TDs in the first meeting. For Rayne, Wheeler had 102 yards receiving and 87 yards rushing while Malone caught eight passes for 113 yards and a TD.
Judice threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
The total yards totals were even at 391 for each team.
“We’re always worried coming off a week like we had last week,” Arceneaux said of defending the pass. “A lot of that had to do with Iota, but we didn’t execute the way we needed to execute either offensively or defensively. So yes, it’s definitely a concern going into Friday night.”