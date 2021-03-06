HAMMOND — The Lafayette Christian girls basketball team was looking to take back the Division III state championship after coming up four points short last season to St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Knights got a rematch with STA in this season’s title game, and while it was a back-and-forth game for much of the day, the Knights stepped up in the fourth quarter to pull away and take a 48-39 victory Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana's University Center.
Returning as LCA's coach, Errol Rogers led the Knights to their fourth state championship in five years.
“I told our girls before we walked on the court that there were going to be some highs and lows,” Rogers said. “ (STA) had their highs, took the lead, we came back, looked like we were going to pull away, but then in the third quarter they made a big run. They were up 32-26, and I said, ‘hey we’re OK, no need to get all worried.’ Just keep doing what we do, and great things happen. They did what they needed to do for us to win.”
The Knights countered STA’s third-quarter rally and dominated down the stretch, outscoring STA 20-8 in the fourth and limiting their top scorer Jade Brumfield.
“From the times we go up and down the court running full-court drills, I’m always telling them we’ve got to keep doing it until we do it right," Rogers said. "The fourth quarter we had some kids step up. We knew that 4 (Brumfield) was a great player. We figured if we could take her out and make everybody else score, we would be all right, and we stayed true to the game plan.”
Senior Zoe Wiltz delivered an excellent performance in her final game as a Lady Knight, as she scored 18 points and was the driving force behind their strong fourth quarter en route to being named Most Outstanding Player.
“I just knew I had to come in, step up for the team and be a leader,” Wiltz said. “All year coach talked about discipline, and we just had to come in, step up, know the game plan, and just keep following it. I knew everything was going to fall on the offensive end for me, and I tried to get everything going on the defensive end. I just knew what I had to do for everybody on the team.”
Knights junior Monae Duffy delivered all 10 of her points in the third quarter.
“I’m just so proud of that junior (Monae Duffy),” Rogers said. “She came in the game and got some offensive rebounds, played great defense. It (rebounding) was an emphasis all week long and then at halftime we had to reiterate that again because (STA) was relentless going to the boards. We’d get a lead, but they just kept getting second and third shots. I kept saying one more step away from the rim, and we’d be OK, and in the second half, we did so much of a better job.”
While Rogers admitted that he was concerned when the Knights trailed, he knew it wasn’t time to panic.
“I’m not going to tell you I wasn’t that worried,” Rogers said. “I just wasn’t showing it because they know and I tell them sometimes I get too involved and I get on them a little bit too hard. I told them I said this morning in certain big games I’ve just got to let things flow, stay relaxed, keep my mind rolling and thinking and good things happen. I could’ve easily jumped on them even harder, and they would’ve lost their confidence, but they did a great job.”
The Knights go out as champions with a solid senior class led by Wiltz, but they have a lot to look forward to with talented freshman Jada Richard leading the way.
“It feels like a relief off my shoulders because it’s been a rough ride,” Wiltz said. “Last year we could’ve won, but we just fell short. It’s the best four years I’ve ever had. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, be at no other school.