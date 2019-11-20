SULPHUR — Ascension Episcopal was among the teams that got off to a fast start on the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Swim meet on Wednesday.
Sophie Sierveld and Ashley Gill both had two top qualifying times during Wednesday’s Division IV preliminaries held at the SPAR Aquatic Center. Finals for Division IV begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, with finals for Division III set to follow at 3:30 p.m.
Gill’s times of 55.89 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and 58.29 in the 100 backstroke were more than five seconds faster than the closest competitors.
It was more of the same for Sierveld. Her time of 2 minutes, 13.68 seconds in the 200 individual medley was nearly 11 seconds faster than the No. 2 qualifier. In the 100 breastroke (1:10.78), her time was the fastest by just less than four seconds.
AES also had the top qualifying times in the girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Two boys, Davis Legnon of Pope John Paul II (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and The Dunham School’s Patrick Murphy (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) also recorded two top times in the Division IV prelims.