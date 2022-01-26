In every close game, there is a moment where one team begins to separate from the other.
For the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars, that turning point came in the third quarter Tuesday’s game against Northside.
Behind a couple of big shots behind Camille Hebert, the Lady Cougars claimed a huge District 5-4A win over the Lady Vikings 49-39 to move into the driver’s seat for the district title.
“For some people, district doesn’t matter anymore,” Lady Cougars head coach Stephen Strojny said. “But it still matters. It still matters to us, and this was a game that we really wanted to win.”
In a game that went back and forth throughout the first half that led to a 23-22 halftime lead for the Lady Cougars (18-7, 4-0), was broken open by STM when they outscored the Lady Vikings 20-11 in the third quarter to take a 43-33 lead with less than a minute to go.
“It was a really physical game and we felt in the first half they were the aggressors,” Strojny said. “They came out really physical and the referees were letting us play, so at halftime we basically told our girls to be the aggressor.”
That 20-11 run was propelled by Hebert, who nearly single-handedly broke open the game in the third quarter with her outside shooting. After Northside took a 24-23 lead with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter, Hebert scored 11 of the Lady Cougars’ next 13 points. Hebert drained three 3-pointers the last of which forced Northside to call timeout with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter as they trailed 36-31 to STM.
“After a couple of shots, you kind of start to feel it,” said Hebert, who finished with 14 points. “I don’t know what happened in that third quarter, but I just felt our chemistry was really good. We were making good passes and doing a good job of getting each other open.”
In addition to Hebert, the Lady Cougars had four points from AC Froehlich, three by Izzy Carter and two by Annelise Davis during the third quarter run.
“Camille is like a freight train going downhill with no brakes,” Strojny said. “She just goes. We needed someone to step up and hit some big shots and she did. In that third quarter, Camille did what Camille does.”
While the Lady Vikings (15-4, 3-1) added back-to-back baskets to pull within six at 43-37 at the end of the third quarter, the damage was done as that is as close as they would get. Northside was held to two points in the fourth quarter en route to losing 49-39.
“We have been hard to score against all year,” Strojny said. “Defensively we stepped it up in the second half. My assistant coach took over the defense and she suggested that we go to our 1-3-1. We did that and a lot of the passing lanes that were there in the first half, wasn’t there in the second half.”
Froehlich was the top offensive performer for the Lady Cougars, as she finished with a double-double in the win. Froehlich had a game-high 19 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win for the Lady Cougars.
Mackenzie Bruno scored a team-high 10 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Alaysha Veal and Makyra Thibodeaux each scored eight in the losing effort for the Lady Vikings.
“This is a big win for us,” said Hebert, whose Lady Cougars now have wins over both Carencro and Northside in district play. “We knew this was a really important game for us and every came through to get it done.”