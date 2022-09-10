SCOTT – Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday.
The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to.
Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route to a touchdown drive and got two big plays in the second half - a 70-yard run from Keven Williams and an 80-yard run from Ezekiel Hypolite.
But the Rams offense aired it out a bit Friday – more than Acadiana normally does. A big reason for that could be the emergence of not one, but two quarterbacks in junior Ayden Trahan and sophomore Caden DiBetta.
“We have a bunch of different guys that can help us this year,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Both of those kids can play and they both did some good things tonight. We’ll figure it out moving forward, but those kids are extremely talented and both of them made some plays.”
Trahan, who led the Rams to a semifinal appearance at quarterback last season, said he welcomed the competition in practice. Trahan said he likes being pushed in practice and liked watching DiBetta make plays Friday against Sulphur.
“We are having a battle,” Trahan said. “I played last week (against LCA) and I think the coaches wanted to see where Caden is. I like to see other people succeed and I am happy he got out there tonight and played well.”
DiBetta admitted the varsity game is a lot different than the freshman and junior varsity games he has been playing in. DiBetta said he had fun Friday and he appreciates the opportunity to compete with a player of Trahan’s caliber.
“Ayden has a whole year of experience above me,” DiBetta said. “The players are way stronger and way faster at this level and he has experienced it before. He’s comfortable already and I’m having to adjust a bit.
"There is a lot I can learn from him. We compete at practice and we compete off the field. Sometimes it gets intense, but it is great to have him there for me to compete with someone who plays as good as he does. Once I adjust, I feel like I can be a big part of this program.”
DiBetta lit a spark into the offense in the second half with a touchdown pass that put the Rams up 22-0. Trahan had a touchdown pass of his own in the fourth quarter. While Trahan said he didn’t feel like he needed to match DiBetta with a touchdown pass, he said it was nice to get one under his belt.
“Caden played well tonight," Trahan said. “We are practicing hard and pushing each other and we’ll see how the season goes.”
DiBetta said the touchdown passes are something that he hopes are a mainstay in the offense. He said the combination of him and Trahan are capable of airing it out if the play is called.
“We both have the skillset to throw the football,” DiBetta said. “Our coaches put us in position to make throws and make plays in the passing game. We just have to execute and pick up our blocking and I think we both can do that all season.”
Defensively, the Rams shutdown the Tors attack and even got two defensive touchdowns from Dominic McKinley and Keeman Thibodeaux. McCullough said the Rams preparation this week was the main reason the outcome was never in doubt.
“We made big plays and that’s because we prepared better,” McCullough said. "When you prepare better, you have a chance. Our guys know we have the ability to be a good football team; we just have to keep getting better and preparing the way we did this week.”