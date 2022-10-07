YOUNGSVILLE The Southside High School Sharks improved to 13-6 after defeating the St. Louis 3-0 Thursday night.
Coach Julie Dawson’s team adapted to a new offensive scheme well to comfortably defeating the Saints at home 25-13, 25-11 and 25-18.
Southside's middle hitter, Emery Westmoreland, led the Sharks in scoring with 10 kills in her varsity debut after returning from a fractured foot and a high ankle sprain. She had been out since July.
“It was very hard to be out for so long, because I love this sport and watching it was very hard for me, but I was super excited for my team how well they were doing but being back on the court is definitely an amazing feeling,” Westmoreland said.
Southside was able to take advantage of a break in district play to practice a new offense incorporating Westmoreland and different plays.
Senior setter Celia Vallot saw room for improvement from her team despite the comfortable victory.
“This was one of those games where you just kind of try and work everything out, work out your kinks. We were trying to run different plays every point. This was a game just as a learning experience to get out all those kinks for district,” Vallot said.
Vallot had 34 assists, nine digs and two kills in the match.
“She’s my quarterback out on the court. She’s really, you know, doing a fantastic job of keeping us in system,” Dawson said.
Riley Foster, Southside's senior libero, led the team in defense with 24 digs and chipped in with two aces and three assists.
“Our senior leadership from our setter number 13 and our libero number 18 are the ones that they’re the glue. They are the glue to our offense and our defense. . . Their effort is contagious,” Dawson said.
Vyktoria Breaux delivered a well-rounded performance offensively and defensively with nine kills, 19 digs and one ace in the match.
Breaux dove into the bleachers to retrieve an errant bump in the third game with St. Louis leading 12-11. The Sharks went on to win the point quelling any momentum St. Louis had in the third game, winning the next three points in a row to make the score 15-12.
"I think the effort in our intensity level is increasing. Obviously, it’s October. We don’t have much more time to be prepared for the playoffs. So, every time we step on the court, we got to bring 100%,” Dawson said.