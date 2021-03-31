When St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic first met on March 11, the Lady Cougars had to rally from a big deficit to win 12-8.
In the rematch on Tuesday at St. Thomas, their was no rallying involved.
The Lady Cougars cruised to a 17-5 win behind eight RBIs from clean-up hitter Hannah Parker.
Parker slammed two home runs and added a double for STM, which ammassed 15 hits.
St. Thomas More coach Andrea Waguespack said she was expecting to see Krystyn Lormand start at pitcher for Teurlings, but the Lady Rebels went with Madison Lejeune instead.
"They changed it up on us and my kids did a tremendous job of adjusting," Waguespack said. "(Lejeune) had some good spin, and we did a good job.
"I like to see that this time of year. The mark of really good teams is to be able to make adjustments in the course of a game. To see that in my team right now at this stage of the season is a huge plus."
The Lady Cougars got hits from eight different batters, including Mia Bailey (3 for 4, three runs), Madison Prejean (2 for 4, three RBIs, three runs), Gabby Stutes (2 for 3, three runs), Nelly Townsend (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Meredith Conzelmann (1 for 3, two RBIs).
"I liked our whole offensive approach," Waguespack said. "It was really good. We hit the ball hard, even on balls that didn't necessarily drop for hits."
Ari Townsend and Meredith Fontenot both added hits and Akili Greene reached base on a walk and scored.
"We really hit the ball hard throughout the lineup," Waguespack said. "When we weren't hitting them hard, we were dropping drag bunts down and beating them to first, which is awesome execution.
"We talked about that before the game. That was one of our goals: to have better offensive execution. We did that today in every facet, from dragging to power to driving in runs."
The Lady Cougars (17-7) got four runs in the first and 13 in the fourth in a game shortened to five innings. Townsend and Conzelmann each homered and Prejean had a double.
"I don't want to jinx myself, but we haven't seen power production like this in a while," Waguespack said. "It's been a long time since I've had kids hit with this much power, and it's everywhere in our lineup.
"It's not just the two- and three-hole hitters, it's all over the place. It's been crazy to watch. It's hard to pinpoint one or two hitters who have been doing well, because you can pick a game. In one game, one is super-hot. The next game, it's the one behind her because people are pitching around the one who had been hot."
STM is ranked No. 4 in Division II behind Thomas Jefferson (14-3), Haynes Academy (15-4) and Archbishop Hannan (13-7).
Townsend allowed eight hits and four earned runs over five innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
"Nelly threw great today," Waguespack said. "She hit spots. She stuck to the game plan. She didn't let hits rattle her. That's what we need from her. She did a great job today. A lot of times we'll mix in pitchers. We're lucky that we have a few that can throw.
"We have three pitchers who throw primarily in Emmie Dowdy, Ava Prejean and Nelly. Those three all present different looks. In high school, if you have one good pitcher, you're in great shape. If you have three, it's a luxury. I'm confident in pitching any one of those kids at any time."
Teurlings (10-11) was paced by Breanna Begnaud (2 for 3), Vyctorhea Romero (2 for 3), Lejeune (1 for 3, two RBI)s and Lormand (2 for2 with a double and a home run).