In a team culture that emphasizes patience, Notre Dame running back C.J. Thibodeaux has paid his dues.
It started his sophomore year. Thibodeaux was a fourth-string running back who usually saw the field in the second half of blowout victories, which, for the Pioneers, happens frequently. But Collin Kirsch was the star tailback of a team that didn’t lose until the state championship game.
Then came Thibodeaux’s junior season, when Noah Bourgeois had one of the best seasons by any Notre Dame running back in recent memory. The 5-foot-6 running back ran for 1707 yards and 26 touchdowns, an impressive total considering the Pios traditionally divvy up carries between several tailbacks. Bourgeois was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Division III championship game and earned all-state honors.
Thibodeaux was far from an afterthought as a junior, totalling 861 yards and 12 touchdowns. But with Bourgeois departing, it was clear who the Pios’ bellcow running back would become.
On Friday against rival Teurlings Catholic, Thibodeaux cemented his place in Notre Dame lore. He accomplished something neither of the star tailbacks that preceded him were ever even asked to do.
During an exhausting 42-31 win, extending the Pios’ regular season winning streak to 48 games, the 6-foot, 220-pound running back carried the ball 35 times for a whopping 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Was he tired after toting the ball that many times?
“I’ve felt worse,” Thibodeaux joked.
Thibodeaux’s started and ended the game with long scoring bursts. The burly senior took a Wildcat snap and raced 82 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. Thibodeaux’s 51-yard scoring jaunt with a minute and 42 seconds remaining in the contest sealed the victory.
The yardage total will certainly raise eyebrows, but for the Notre Dame offense, the amount of carries is even more staggering.
“We’ve had backs that have gone three games without 35 carries that are starting tailbacks,” said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook.
The Pios, which have now won the last five games against the Rebels and a 32 of the 44 all-time meetings, needed every yard Thibodeaux could muster Friday.
Notre Dame (4-0) isn’t at full strength offensively. Ben Broussard, the Pios’ returning starting quarterback, took snaps for the first time this year after chipping a bone in his throwing hand in a preseason scrimmage, but his versatile role with the Notre Dame offense is still somewhat limited.
He lined up at wide receiver and running back against the Rebels, carrying the ball 13 times for 49 yards and catching five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, but he didn’t attempt a pass during his time under center Friday. Broussard even fought through an ankle injury Friday.
The Pios are also without the services of senior Walton Thibodeaux, a key part of the backfield rotation, so C.J. figured he’d see plenty of touches entering the game.
“We really didn’t have an option,” said C.J., who lauded the play of his offensive line.
Even with limited options, Notre Dame racked up 565 yards of offense and produced scoring plays of 82, 49, 59 and 51 yards.
“That’s not typical Pios because we scored on four big plays,” Cook said. “Usually it doesn’t happen that way.”
The Rebels, as they often do, made things difficult on the Pioneers throughout the night. In fact, Teurlings entered halftime with a 24-21 lead, aided by a double-pass touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the first half. On the trick play, Rebels quarterback Sammy Leblanc hit Tyrick Gary behind the line of scrimmage, and Gary found Julien Guy wide open for 32-yard score.
“The defense had to just keep battling because those guys throw it as well as anybody,” Cook said. “They keep you off balance.”
Guy finished with nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard catch-and-run that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Following Guy’s first touchdown catch, Tylen Butler intercepted a pass on the third play of the ensuing drive and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
But Notre Dame had answers every time the momentum swung in the Rebels’ favor. After Butler’s pick-6, the Pios capped a nine-play scoring drive with C.J. Thibodeaux’s second touchdown. After a 47-yard field goal by Teurlings kicker Ian Judice, Thibodeaux scored again on the ninth play of a series.
“Never underestimate Teurlings because they proved it,” CJ said. “They’re a good football team.”
But the Pios, after forcing a quick three-and-out by the Rebels, took the lead for good on their first series of the second half. Broussard caught a pass from Parker Seilhan in the flat and took in 49 yards to the house.
Notre Dame responded to more adversity later in the third quarter, as officials ruled Broussard was stopped short of the goal line on a quarterback sneak. But the Notre Dame defense forced a punt, and Seilhan found Barrett Harrington on a 59-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing drive.
A 47-yard hookup between Leblanc and Noah Fontenot cut Teurlings’ deficit to 35-31 at the 2:49 mark of the third quarter, and the Rebels had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter when Jackson Andrepont intercepted a pass. But Teurlings was forced to punt, and Thibodeaux iced the game with his 51-yard scoring dagger.
“He’s such a deserving young man,” Cook said of Thibodeaux. “To step up the way he did, he put the offense on his shoulders and said, ‘Let’s go guys.’”
Even after a 300-yard outing, Thibodeaux won’t spend too much time basking in the glory.
“We still got a whole season to play,” Thibodeaux said, “so it’s only going to last until I go to sleep tonight.”