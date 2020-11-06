WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Games
Comeaux at Southside
Friday’s Games
St. Thomas More at Carencro
St. Martinville at Teurlings
Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal
Rayne at Lafayette Christian
Westgate at Northside
New Iberia at Sulphur
North Vermilion at Eunice
Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
Kaplan at Abbeville
Albany at Beau Chene
Livonia at Cecilia
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Erath at Crowley
Welsh at Port Barre
Northwest at Rosepine
Jeanerette at Catholic-NI
St. Edmund at Westminster
Delcambre at West St. Mary
Church Point at Opelousas Catholic
North Central at Catholic-PC
Highland Baptist at Central Catholic
Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic