Carencro High head coach Tony Courville and Golden Bears face their biggest test of the season against St. Thomas More on Friday, Nov. 13.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Comeaux at Southside

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas More at Carencro

St. Martinville at Teurlings

Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal

Rayne at Lafayette Christian

Westgate at Northside

New Iberia at Sulphur

North Vermilion at Eunice

Notre Dame at Lake Arthur

Kaplan at Abbeville

Albany at Beau Chene

Livonia at Cecilia

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

Erath at Crowley

Welsh at Port Barre

Northwest at Rosepine

Jeanerette at Catholic-NI

St. Edmund at Westminster

Delcambre at West St. Mary

Church Point at Opelousas Catholic

North Central at Catholic-PC

Highland Baptist at Central Catholic

Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic

