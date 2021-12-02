After three years of driving from St. Landry Parish to New Iberia to be the head coach of the Yellow Jackets, Curt Ware has decided to resign as New Iberia’s head football coach.
Ware said he plans on taking a season off, but hasn’t ruled out coaching again in the future. Now that he’s got his 30 years of tenure in the public school system, coaching at either a public or private school in the future remains a possibility.
“It was just time,” Ware said. “I appreciate the opportunity I got here and I enjoyed my time here. I wanted to let them know as soon as possible, so they can begin looking for a replacement, instead of waiting until the spring.”
Ware took over a Jackets’ program off five straight losing seasons. In year one, it was expected growing pains at 2-8 while installing his Wing-T offense. In year two, however, the Jackets went 9-3 overall, including a blowout playoff win over Southside.
Unfortunately, New Iberia lost its entire backfield off that team to graduation. Making matters worse in the offseason, two starters transferred and seven more were ruled academically ineligible. The result was an 0-10 season for the Jackets.
Ware came to New Iberia after 14 seasons as Rayne’s head coach following a stint at Eunice as an assistant coach. During that time, he led the Wolves to an 84-68 record with nine playoff appearances. Ware entered this 0-10 season with a career head coaching record of 92-81.
“Time will tell, I might coach again,” Ware said. “We’ll see.”
Just don’t expect his next job to include a 62-mile drive.
As of now, Ware’s replacement will inherit eight seniors off this year’s team in a District 3-5A that adds Carencro in a new nine-team alignment.