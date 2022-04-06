The Westgate Tigers welcome the idea of being the reigning Class 4A boys state track champion. In fact, they relish the challenge ahead.
The Tigers, who host the Louisiana National Guard Tiger Relays on Friday in New Iberia, have left school records and opponents in their wake in quest of another title.
"Right now," coach Phillip Guidry said, "we're the favorites, but we know Tioga is strong in the field events, Karr has new sprinters and Belle Chasse has a good mile relay. It should be a battle."
Tioga will be on hand Friday, joined by Alexandria, Carencro, Crowley, Carver, Highland Baptist, Lake Charles Prep, New Iberia, McMain, Southside, St. Augustine, St. Martinville and Westlake.
Field events begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the 4x800 relay at 3:45 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for the remainder of the running events.
Westgate has set school records in the 4x100 relay, with its time of 41.60 seconds ranking No. 21 nationally. The Tigers have run a 1:26.23 in the 4x200, which is No. 8 nationally. They also posted a 3:21 in the 4x400 relay at last weekend's Meet of Champions in Mobile and own a 4x800 time of 8:09.
"We feel our relays are running well," said Guidry, who praised other standouts.
"Camron Spencer has run a 21.2 200, and Mekhi Boutte is at 21.6. We have a good middle distance man in Tray Quan Francis, who has run a 1:56 (time in the) 800, and I feel can go in the low 1:50s
"Jordan Doucet has a 23-foot long jump and Dedrick Latulas has a 45-1 triple jump. We're well-balanced again this year."
Balanced enough to aim high once more.