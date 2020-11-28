CLASS 5A
16-East Ascension at 1-Acadiana
9-Lafayette High at 8-Mandeville
12-Dutchtown at 5-Destrehan
13-Ruston at 4-Ponchatoula
14-New Iberia at 3-Zachary
11-Haughton at 6-Alexandria
10-West Monroe at 7-Central
2-John Ehret at 18-East St. John
CLASS 4A
16-DeRidder at 1-Carencro
9-Huntington at 8-Plaquemine
12-Minden at 5-Leesville
13-Westgate at 4-Neville
14-North DeSoto at 3-Tioga
22-Landry Walker vs. Warren Easton-BBHS winner
10-Eunice at 26-Belle Chasse
15-Istrouma vs. Karr-Ellender winner
CLASS 3A
17-Lutcher vs. Jennings-Erath winner
9-Madison Prep at 8-Donaldsonville
12-Sterlington at 5-St. James
4-Church Point at 20-Brusly
3-L.C. College Prep vs. Iowa-South Beauregard
6-Sumner vs. Jena-Kenner Discovery winners
10-St. Martinville at 7-Green Oaks
2-Union Parish vs. McDonogh-35/BTWashington winner
CLASS 2A
16-South Plaquemines at 1-Many
9-Amite at 8-Red River
12-General Trass at 5-North Caddo
13-Bunkie at 4-St. Helena
14-Rosepine at 3-Loreauville
11-Avoyelles at 6-Kinder
10-Port Allen at 7-Ferriday
2-Mangham at 18-Kentwood
CLASS 1A
16-East Beauregard at 1-Oak Grove
9-West St. John at 8-Logansport
12-Block at 5-Homer
20-LaSalle at 4-White Castle
19-Delhi at 3-Grand Lake
11-Centerville at 6-Oberlin
10-Basile at 7-Haynesville
18-Slaughter Charter at 2-East Iberville
DIVISION I
1-Brother Martin vs. Jesuit-St. Paul’s winner
5-Rummel at 4-Catholic-BR
6-St. Augustine at 3-Byrd
7-John Curtis at 2-Scotlandville
DIVISION II
8-Teurlings at 1-De La Salle
5-E.D. White at 4-Hannan
6-Vandebilt at 3-University
7-Parkview Baptist at 2-St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
8-Catholic-NI at 1-Newman
5-Lafayette Christian at 4-Episcopal
6-Ascension Episcopal at 3-Notre Dame
10-Dunham at 2-St. Charles
DIVISION IV
8-Catholic-PC at 1-Calvary Baptist
5-Southern Lab vs. Cedar Creek-Ascension Catholic winner
6-Country Day at 3-Ouachita Christian
7-Riverside at 2-Vermilion Catholic