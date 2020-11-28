ACA.lafayettefootball530.112920
Buy Now

Lafayette High running back Oliver Craddock (19) runs past East Jefferson defensive player Kendon Trepagnier (22) for a touchdown during the Lions' 43-6 playoff win Friday. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

CLASS 5A

16-East Ascension at 1-Acadiana

9-Lafayette High at 8-Mandeville

12-Dutchtown at 5-Destrehan

13-Ruston at 4-Ponchatoula

14-New Iberia at 3-Zachary

11-Haughton at 6-Alexandria

10-West Monroe at 7-Central

2-John Ehret at 18-East St. John

CLASS 4A

16-DeRidder at 1-Carencro

9-Huntington at 8-Plaquemine

12-Minden at 5-Leesville

13-Westgate at 4-Neville

14-North DeSoto at 3-Tioga

22-Landry Walker vs. Warren Easton-BBHS winner

10-Eunice at 26-Belle Chasse

15-Istrouma vs. Karr-Ellender winner

CLASS 3A

17-Lutcher vs. Jennings-Erath winner

9-Madison Prep at 8-Donaldsonville

12-Sterlington at 5-St. James

4-Church Point at 20-Brusly

3-L.C. College Prep vs. Iowa-South Beauregard

6-Sumner vs. Jena-Kenner Discovery winners

10-St. Martinville at 7-Green Oaks

2-Union Parish vs. McDonogh-35/BTWashington winner

CLASS 2A

16-South Plaquemines at 1-Many

9-Amite at 8-Red River

12-General Trass at 5-North Caddo

13-Bunkie at 4-St. Helena

14-Rosepine at 3-Loreauville

11-Avoyelles at 6-Kinder

10-Port Allen at 7-Ferriday

2-Mangham at 18-Kentwood

CLASS 1A

16-East Beauregard at 1-Oak Grove

9-West St. John at 8-Logansport

12-Block at 5-Homer

20-LaSalle at 4-White Castle

19-Delhi at 3-Grand Lake

11-Centerville at 6-Oberlin

10-Basile at 7-Haynesville

18-Slaughter Charter at 2-East Iberville

DIVISION I

1-Brother Martin vs. Jesuit-St. Paul’s winner

5-Rummel at 4-Catholic-BR

6-St. Augustine at 3-Byrd

7-John Curtis at 2-Scotlandville

DIVISION II

8-Teurlings at 1-De La Salle

5-E.D. White at 4-Hannan

6-Vandebilt at 3-University

7-Parkview Baptist at 2-St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

8-Catholic-NI at 1-Newman

5-Lafayette Christian at 4-Episcopal

6-Ascension Episcopal at 3-Notre Dame

10-Dunham at 2-St. Charles

DIVISION IV

8-Catholic-PC at 1-Calvary Baptist

5-Southern Lab vs. Cedar Creek-Ascension Catholic winner

6-Country Day at 3-Ouachita Christian

7-Riverside at 2-Vermilion Catholic

View comments